Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 24, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

Sadly, there were 129 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/AHLogsD3Oz — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 24, 2020

“The gift of life”

Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked 10,000 New Yorkers who “stepped up to donate blood since we put our the call at Thanksgiving.”

More blood is needed. Click here to donate.

Holiday travel

Despite calls to cancel travel plans for the holiday, AAA still expects millions across the country to travel through early January. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID quarantine advisory, ordering all people coming from the United Kingdom or all other travel to quarantine. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 878,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,016 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

