Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 24, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Shopping in New York with a mask on

FILE – A woman carries shopping bags while wearing a mask, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • Total hospitalizations: 6,928
  • New deaths: 129
  • Of226,296 tests reported Wednesday, 12,568, or 5.55%, were positive

“The gift of life”
Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked 10,000 New Yorkers who “stepped up to donate blood since we put our the call at Thanksgiving.”

More blood is needed. Click here to donate.

Holiday travel
Despite calls to cancel travel plans for the holiday, AAA still expects millions across the country to travel through early January. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID quarantine advisory, ordering all people coming from the United Kingdom or all other travel to quarantine. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 878,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,016 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

