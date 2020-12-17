Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 17, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11 a.m.

Gov. Cuomo held a briefing on COVID-19 and the snowstorm. Watch here or in the video below.

Thursday is day 292 of dealing with COVID-19 in New York

There were 200,000 tests on Wednesday and 120 more people died of coronavirus

As of Wednesday, 1,095 people were in the ICU around the state and 611 patients were intubated

10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing on COVID-19 and the snowstorm. Watch here or in video below.

Daily indicators



Suspected COVID-19 hospital admissions Wednesday: 174 COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 3.06

Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 2,739

Percent of NYC residents testing positive, 7-day average: 6.0%

Vaccination updates



42,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine delivered

5,200 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Commissioner Dave Chokshi says vaccination pace is good and is expected to tick up in coming days and weeks

Is there a target date for all New Yorkers to be able to get vaccinated who want to? “Between now and June, we would like to reach the maximum amount of New Yorkers,” de Blasio said. If talking about reaching the whole city pervasively with the vaccine, June could be realistic, the mayor said. Dr. Chokshi agreed with de Blasio’s estimation and hopes.

NYC Health + Hospitals CEO Mitch Katz says he believes they can vaccinate all workers in their 11 hospitals within the next three weeks.

Some very rare, adverse allergic reactions can be seen in some people vaccinated around the country We have not heard or any of these serious reactions in NYC, Chokshi said, but they will continue to monitor for them and work with the CDC as more is learned.



Hospital updates



NYC Health + Hospitals has already “level loaded” 1,100 patients, moving them around in order to balance capacity across the system. Patients are not as sick as they were in March in April, so easier to move them earlier in their hospitalization, Katz said. H+H facilities do have the extra 25% capacity the state asked for

NYC Health + Hospitals has suspended elective procedures and surgeries; will only operate if it’s necessary or an emergency situation, Katz said. Elective procedures were canceled as of Tuesday this week.



Snowstorm updates



Saw almost 11 inches in the Bronx

Most of city saw 5 to 8 inches

New Yorkers should stay home as crews continue clearing the streets and want to keep roads open for emergencies

Alternate side parking suspended through Saturday

Sanitation Department hiring to employ 500 emergency laborers for Friday to help with snow removal Garbage pickup will be delayed as the department focuses on storm and snow cleanup



COVID-19 mobile testing sites updates



City anticipates the sites will reopen between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday

NYC schools updates



In-person learning at NYC schools to resume Friday, Dec. 18 Buses running as usual tomorrow



Outdoor dining updates



In Manhattan, outdoor dining will be up and running again tonight

Other four boroughs will get an update around 1p.m. Thursday

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 804,555 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,100 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

