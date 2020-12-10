Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 update. Watch in video below.

“In September, there will be a new normal,” Mayor de Blasio said.

The weight our kids are carrying that we must address: Academic and emotional side.

“For every child, we have to be there for them” and close that COVID achievement gap.

With a vaccine coming, it’s clear we’ll get closer to normal by the next academic year, said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Path moving forward Getting a baseline of what ground we lost Increasing high quality digital curriculum available for every school Launching a one-stop digital learning hub Deepening professional development Expanding “Parent University”(parental support and resources) Confronting the trauma and mental health crisis faced by our students

Additional information will be fleshed out in days and weeks to come.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 185 (53% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 2.41

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2,614

7-day rolling average: 5.32%

Q&A



On student achievement plan: Are you and Chancellor Carranza looking into a remote plan? This means that when children come back to school, we’re ready to help them educationally and emotionally (with a digital approach) Carranza: Children will have devices and connectivity, teachers will have resources. This gives teachers another set of tools for instruction for parents.

Vaccine is on its way, what’s the plan to return city workers to offices? That’s something that will be dealt with as vaccine advances. The real question is how many doses we get each week and distribution categories as well as what’s happening with COVID-19 in general. This is not the time to have people return to remote work.

Assessment exam: Where students will take it, what are all the details? More to say on costs and timelines later on. We do not want to focus on assessments where testing was high-stakes This would give students a clear line to see where they are at.

Assessment: Where does D75 fit and how can you help students in the chance that schools close again? We have to be there for our kids, especially special needs kids. We intend to keep them open and have the tools to do that. Assessments will allow us to think of each child individually and bring help needed.

Have you considered wide-scale tutoring program + digital aspects Digital gives them another outlet to expand learning beyond the school day and it’s another tool teachers can use Chancellor: We’re not excluding any opportunity to fix the achievement gap. Tutoring will also be on the table, and we’ll need to work with community organizations for a tutoring program. Research: Digital resources can have a positive effect on learning and propelling them forward in terms of enrichment.

Remote learning: Learning loss, a major component is digital. Can you elaborate? Nothing is as good as in-person learning. Will further allow students to get resources outside of school time and further expand learning. Goal is not to replace what happens in the classroom, but to further enhance what they’re learning.



7:35 a.m.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses the governor’s vaccine strategy. Watch interview below.

Happening today:



New York City’s District 75 students return to classrooms across the city.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 733,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,404 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

