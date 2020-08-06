Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Visitors walk around Liberty Island on its first day of reopening since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 20, 2020, in New York. The Statue of Liberty remains closed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 in NY (via Gov. Andrew Cuomo)



70000 tests

0.9 infection rate

3 death toll

570 hospital

132 ICU(down 2)

New York State Liquor Authority issued 26 more violations in NYC 8 in Brooklyn, 5 in Manhattan, 6 in Queens, 2 Staten Island, 2 Nassau, 3 in Suffolk



Power outages in NY



These companies have to perform.

When we have to call out state employees to assist in restoring power, it “aggravates” everything more.

Check on your neighbors

Attorney General’s announcement on NRA READ MORE.



This state has been generous and lacks in the number of non-profits that they have granted. They forget they are tax-payer subsidized.

Schools reopening



Threshold decision based on region-by-region.

Viral transmission rate must say the state has the virus under control.

Parents and teachers have opinions across the state.

Nuances within orders (district shuts down, b

Eviction moratorium



The governor signed an executive order that extends the moratorium for at least 30 days. READ MORE.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Rent moratorium expires:



If you need help, call 311, ask for Tenant Helpline

NYC will connect New Yorkers with a lawyer

Dept. of Social Services has reached 14,000 households with eviction assistance

2020 Census



Visit https://my2020census.gov/

10 questions, no questions about immigration status or citizenship

Power outages



About 70,000 customers without power in NYC, according to Con Edison

Company hopes to restore power to 15,000 – 20,000 customers by Thursday evening.

Daily numbers



COVID hospitalizations: 75

H+H ICUs: 303

Percentage tested positive: 1%

Q&A



What do we do to track tourists to make sure they’re under quarantine? “ We do not want to fine people, but we will if we have to.”

Open Streets: Critics say we’re not making the most of this moment. It’s overwhelmingly a success, and we’re going to continue to keep working on that. The future of NYC will be less cars and more transit, and boosted economy.

Suit against chokehold ban The NYPD is the obvious organization that keeps NYC safe, mayor said. State law does very clearly say that if officer’s life or another life is in danger, that must be looked at.

Expanding bus lanes and bike lanes: Why can’t we get the same infrastructure changes like other dense cities across the world? We intend to keep building. We’re trying to strengthen mass transit

Why can’t we get the same infrastructure changes like other dense cities across the world? Rent moratorium There’s been constant talks about extending it. Legislature needs to pass laws that can establish payment plan for those who cannot pay rent right now.



8:30 a.m.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza discusses updated school reopening plans. WATCH INTERVIEW HERE.

7:35 a.m.

Head of Test and Trace Corps. Dr. Ted Long explained newly implemented COVID-19 checkpoints in NYC. WATCH INTERVIEW HERE.

7 a.m.

NYC implemented checkpoints to enforce the tri-state’s quarantine mandate for people coming from states with high COVID-19 transmission rates. READ MORE.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 418,225 positive COVID-19 cases and 25,179 coronavirus fatalities in New York.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here