Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, August 27, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with updates on coronavirus.

Daily COVID-19 indicators



83,000 tests conducted Wed, with 0.9% positivity rate; this is the 20th straight day of state’s positive test rates being under 1%, Cuomo said

4 COVID-19 fatalities in NY Wednesday

490 COVID patients hospitalized

126 COVID patients in ICU

52 COVID patients intubated

Reopening updates



SLA and State Police task force did 1,000 visits and issued 2 violations, both in Queens, on Wednesday

Western New York infection rate is now at 2%, which is concerning, Cuomo said Department of Health “SWAT team” being deployed to region for additional testing at eight sites

New colleges mandate: If a New York college has 100 COVID-19 cases, or a number of cases equal to 5% or more of their population (whichever is less), they must go to remote learning for two weeks, at which time the situation will be reassessed. Students who live on campus may remain on campus during these two weeks



Other updates



New York has offered any assistance needed as Texas and Louisiana are hit by Hurricane Laura

State has contacted utility companies to make sure they are ready ahead of potentially severe weather in New York later Thursday, Cuomo said

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Schools in NYC



City is focusing on getting everything right.

Mayor and schools chancellor visited a school to observe how ventilation inspections are done

In the last two days: 370 buildings have been inspected, 247 more scheduled for Thursday

School Construction Authority President Lorraine Grillo: 92% of rooms in buildings are fine, other 8% there are small issues that will be addressed today.

Tissue test: Taken directly from CDC guidelines from infection control and is widely used throughout country.

George Roussey, Design Director: SCA has been working during the past few months to make sure everything will be good to go.

UFT curriculum agreement. READ MORE.



Principals provides clarity and flexibility

Teachers have the time they need to plan and collaborate

Fully remote students will have live instruction everyday (gives parents and students support at all times)

Blended learning students will have an in-person teacher and remote teacher who collaborate

Chief Academic Officer Linda Chen: We’re happy to have worked closely with our labor partners.

Today’s agreement provides a foundation for a strong school year

Violence in America



Violence against Black Americans is not accepted.

It’s a sign that bigger change can and must happen.

Variety of leagues are coming together

Daily indicators



COVID hospitalization: 52 (7% confirmed positive)

Reported COVID-19 cases: 222

Percentage tested positive: 1.39%

Q&A



Jumaane Williams will continue to call for a delay in school opening: Have you considered pushing back the start of school? Mayor says he has spoken in length with the public advocate. This notion that everything has been happening for the last days, but it’s been going on for months. Educators and custodial staff have been working through the summer.

Addressing digital divide and broadband access Mayor expressed frustration over companies who were supposed to provide better broadband access. However, the city has gone to families and handed out devices needed.

New guidance for schools: Is there a specific time amount students will receive live instruction? Linda Chen: We delineated minimum and maximum times for live instruction. There will be times where a student remotely learning will be learning the same time as in-person students. We also want to make sure parents will know in advance when students will need to log on. K-2nd Grade: Starting at beginning of school year — 65-95 min. Grades 3-5: 90-110 min Grades 6-8: 80-100 min. Grades 9-12: 100-120 min

Staffing issues Linda Chen: The guidance helps principals have the tools they need to figure out the staffing they need and how to deal with it. De Blasio: This gives them a framework to work with.

School reopening — What local leaders and business leaders agree that they should resume on time The parents are on his side, the mayor said. Overwhelmingly, parents want us to provide in-person learning for their kids. “Those are the voices that matter.”

Do you have a deal with the UFT to return on Sept. 10, if not, what needs to be done? It doesn’t work that way. “We have an obligation to provide a service to our people.” Unions will advocate for their workers, but we’re under a legal mandate to provide a certain number of days for instruction.

Child care issue with applications and seating. There’s been work with the DOE to identify children who need child care. Priority goes to parents who need to go to work rather than work from home.

Restaurants — Is there any reason not to extend outdoor dining to Oct. 31? We’re looking into it and having discussions with the restaurant community. There’s openness on the city’s part to see if outdoor dining can work out in cooler months.



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 431,340 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,305 deaths in New York.

