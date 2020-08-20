Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, August 20, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in the city.

A subway rider walks on the 42nd Street-Times Square platform while covering his face due to coronavirus concerns.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Reopening schools in NYC



“We need to be there for them and help them move forward.” De Blasio on children returning to school

Mayor unveils Back to School Pledge Health and safety always come first Schools will be cleaned and disinfected day and night Students learning 5 days a week, no matter what. More info: https://www.schools.nyc.gov/school-year-20-21/return-to-school-2020 The pledge is the DOE’s commitment to health and safety for anyone in our buildings, and our promise to deliver learning to all our students, five days a week.



Census 2020



41 days until the deadline (Sept. 30)

56.2% Current NYC self-response rate

64% current national self-response rate

Fill it out: https://my2020census.gov/

City holds “Census Subway Series.” NYC COUNTS CONTEST (More info: nyc.gov/censuscontest) All New Yorkers who fill out the census are eligible to enter and win. Prizes: 6 $1,000 Seamless gift card, 25 annual memberships to MoMA, MoMA PS1 100 $50 Lyft credits and 100 annual Citi Bike memberships



Daily indicators



COVID admissions: 77 (9% confirmed positive)

Reported COVID cases 7-day average: 305

Percentage tested positive: 0.88%

Q&A



Pledge: Who is the intended audience? Parents and kids in the city have already spoken. The audience is for everyone in the city to show that the city will be prepared.

Outdoor learning possibilities: Are there any steps to take outdoor learning? In the next few days, more will be said. We’re helping and supporting schools that want to take this route.

Checkpoint enforcement: There haven’t been fines or violations set up. So many times we start with enforcement education. It’s about stopping this disease. Education has happened, procedures are in place. We’re in the position where fines will begin to be sent out.

More to the executive order. What other factors will be there? There’s more coming. We’ve all been putting mechanisms to make sure New Yorkers are safe. There will be more enforcement. We’re going to deepen every effort that works with people traveling.

Dr. Varma said 15-20% of people testing positive were recent travelers. Is there any info on their demographics, etc.? More info will be released, majority is New Yorkers who recently traveled from other states

Possible FDNY/EMT layoffs. Union pres. Argues response time is already low, so it’ll be worse if a second wave comes We don’t want to see layoffs, but we’re coming to a point where we’re running out of options. Federal stimulus will save the day.



7:45 a.m.

Teachers union leader Michael Mulgrew spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on threats to strike as schools gear up to reopen. Watch here now.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 427,202 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,270 deaths in New York.

