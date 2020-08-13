Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, August 13, 2020

A sign demonstrating the distance people should keep from each other during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Schools reopening in NYC



Mayor visited school in Queens to see how they’re preparing for reopening

A certified nurse will be at every NYC public school. READ MORE.

Project Labor Agreements



10,000 certified minority and women-owned businesses in NYC (new milestone)

$16 billion has been already awarded to those businesses

Use City spending power to foster a fair recovery

Require businesses with City contracts to hire low-income New Yorkers

Require apprentices on City projects

Construction jobs to be available for high-need neighborhoods (will provide flexibility and help businesses)

Hire people from high-poverty neighborhoods and NYCHA residents

Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations: 70

H+H ICU admissions: 282

Percentage tested positive: 1%

Q&A



Schools: Principals union have concerns. What is the problem with reopening later in September? De Blasio believes schools are crucial to kids. We’ll keep discussing concerns, but there’s still a month to discuss plans further.

Letters signed by principals saying they’re not ready and can’t get answers to questions. When you’re a month away from school opening, questions still need to be resolved, de Blasio said. In the end, let’s go address those challenges.

Any concerns about hiring nurses? How many need to be hired? They hired thousands and thousands of nurses at the height of the pandemic in April.” This time, the city just needs hundreds. “They’ll have them, we’ll have them for the whole school year.” H+H is confident they’ll have the nurses needed.

About 15% of teachers requested special, modified accommodation This is their profession. We want to make sure safety precautions are being taken, but this is what they get paid to do. More importantly, this is for the kids, according to de Blasio. Those teachers will be in a remote location, but still assist in teaching children, Carranza said.

Agencies and layoffs Agencies can make cuts in other parts of the agencies, but with the amount needed to be cut, layoffs are likely



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 422,703 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,218 deaths in New York.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here