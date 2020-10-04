Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, October 4, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.



There are now nine zip codes above 3% daily positivity for more than seven days.

“Strategic action” is needed now, de Blasio said.

Proposed actions in zip codes above 3% positivity for seven consecutive days, pending approval from the state of New York. READ MORE . Closure of all non-essential businesses, schools and day cares starting Wednesday. No indoor or outdoor dining; restaurants can offer pick-up and delivery service.

. Zip codes impacted: 11691; 11219; 11223; 11230; 11204; 11210; 11229; 11415; 11367

Reopening thresholds: At least 14 days of shutdown with less than 3% positivity on a 14-day average for the last seven consecutive days OR at least 28 days of shutdown with less than 3% positivity on a 14-day average at the end of that time period.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus telebriefing. Listen to the news conference below.



110,00 tests were conducted on Saturday.

Health officials are looking at two difference situations: the overall state’s positive rate and the 20 hot spot zip codes, which are located predominantly in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties.

The positivity rate in the hot spot zip codes is about 4.8%.

In the balance of the state, without those zip codes, it’s .9%.

The statewide positivity rate, with over-sampling in the hot spots, is 1.1%

New York City’s positivity rate is 1.4%.

The positivity rate in the The Mid-Hudson region, where Orange and Rockland counties are located, is 1.4%.

Fourteen more deaths were reported Saturday.

Fall presents challenges



Cuomo said health officials knew there would be an uptick in cases this fall as schools opened and the weather got cooler, forcing people to spend more time in doors.

However, the hot spot zip codes present an additional challenge.

“You have to manage it,” he said of the growing clusters.

Cuomo said first is to educate the people, then local governments needs to step up and enforce the laws.

“The only other thing available is what we did with bars and restaurants,” Cuomo said.

The state is going to start direct enforcement in these hot spot zip codes.

“We’re going to be increasing the state’s enforcement starting tomorrow,” Cuomo said.

Local businesses in violation of the law will be fined and closed, just like the restaurants, the governor said.

If there are businesses violating the gathering rules, they will be fined and they will be closed, Cuomo added.

Cuomo said enforcement will be “across the board,” including religious institutions as well as businesses.

“I want local governments, I want the people in those hp zips to hear me…,” Cuomo said. “And now I’m telling you that the state is coming in to do enforcement.”

The state doesn’t have enough resources to operate in a blanket area. The governor is putting together a task force that will do “targeted enforcement in each of these clusters.”

Schools



The state data dashboard includes coronavirus information related to schools.

Cuomo calls for school administrators in hot spot zip codes to increase testing because students are “spreaders.”

“The schools in this case will be the canary in the coalmine,” the governor said.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 463,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,505 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health. The percent of new positive cases was 1.29%.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here