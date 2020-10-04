Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, October 4, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
12 p.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
- There are now nine zip codes above 3% daily positivity for more than seven days.
- “Strategic action” is needed now, de Blasio said.
- Proposed actions in zip codes above 3% positivity for seven consecutive days, pending approval from the state of New York. READ MORE.
- Closure of all non-essential businesses, schools and day cares starting Wednesday.
- No indoor or outdoor dining; restaurants can offer pick-up and delivery service.
- Zip codes impacted: 11691; 11219; 11223; 11230; 11204; 11210; 11229; 11415; 11367
- Reopening thresholds: At least 14 days of shutdown with less than 3% positivity on a 14-day average for the last seven consecutive days OR at least 28 days of shutdown with less than 3% positivity on a 14-day average at the end of that time period.
11 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus telebriefing. Listen to the news conference below.
- 110,00 tests were conducted on Saturday.
- Health officials are looking at two difference situations: the overall state’s positive rate and the 20 hot spot zip codes, which are located predominantly in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties.
- The positivity rate in the hot spot zip codes is about 4.8%.
- In the balance of the state, without those zip codes, it’s .9%.
- The statewide positivity rate, with over-sampling in the hot spots, is 1.1%
- New York City’s positivity rate is 1.4%.
- The positivity rate in the The Mid-Hudson region, where Orange and Rockland counties are located, is 1.4%.
- Fourteen more deaths were reported Saturday.
Fall presents challenges
- Cuomo said health officials knew there would be an uptick in cases this fall as schools opened and the weather got cooler, forcing people to spend more time in doors.
- However, the hot spot zip codes present an additional challenge.
- “You have to manage it,” he said of the growing clusters.
- Cuomo said first is to educate the people, then local governments needs to step up and enforce the laws.
- “The only other thing available is what we did with bars and restaurants,” Cuomo said.
- The state is going to start direct enforcement in these hot spot zip codes.
- “We’re going to be increasing the state’s enforcement starting tomorrow,” Cuomo said.
- Local businesses in violation of the law will be fined and closed, just like the restaurants, the governor said.
- If there are businesses violating the gathering rules, they will be fined and they will be closed, Cuomo added.
- Cuomo said enforcement will be “across the board,” including religious institutions as well as businesses.
- “I want local governments, I want the people in those hp zips to hear me…,” Cuomo said. “And now I’m telling you that the state is coming in to do enforcement.”
- The state doesn’t have enough resources to operate in a blanket area. The governor is putting together a task force that will do “targeted enforcement in each of these clusters.”
Schools
- The state data dashboard includes coronavirus information related to schools.
- Cuomo calls for school administrators in hot spot zip codes to increase testing because students are “spreaders.”
- “The schools in this case will be the canary in the coalmine,” the governor said.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 463,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,505 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health. The percent of new positive cases was 1.29%.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here