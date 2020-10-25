Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, October 25, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus phone briefing. Listen to the news conference below or click here.

Health data



There were about 120,000 tests conducted on Saturday

The average positivity rate in the state’s microclusters was 3.1%.

The state’s positivity rate without the microcrlusters was 1.06%.

The Brooklyn microcluster positivity rate was 4.4%.

The Rockland County microcluster positivity rate was 3.6%.

The Orange County microcluster positivity rate was 2.6%.

“That is great news,” Cuomo said. “The focus works and it says we can get the positivity under control.”

Twelve additional deaths were reported Saturday.

Fighting national surge



The country recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases this weekend.

“We are battling that national surge,” Cuomo said.

The governor accused President Donald Trump and his administration of giving up on fighting COVID-19.

“His strategy: preemptive capitulation,” Cuomo said.

However, the governor said the president is wrong and New York has shown that it’s very possible to manage the pandemic and flatten the curve.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 493,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,718 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

