Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, October 25, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus phone briefing. Listen to the news conference below or click here.
Health data
- There were about 120,000 tests conducted on Saturday
- The average positivity rate in the state’s microclusters was 3.1%.
- The state’s positivity rate without the microcrlusters was 1.06%.
- The Brooklyn microcluster positivity rate was 4.4%.
- The Rockland County microcluster positivity rate was 3.6%.
- The Orange County microcluster positivity rate was 2.6%.
- “That is great news,” Cuomo said. “The focus works and it says we can get the positivity under control.”
- Twelve additional deaths were reported Saturday.
Fighting national surge
- The country recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases this weekend.
- “We are battling that national surge,” Cuomo said.
- The governor accused President Donald Trump and his administration of giving up on fighting COVID-19.
- “His strategy: preemptive capitulation,” Cuomo said.
- However, the governor said the president is wrong and New York has shown that it’s very possible to manage the pandemic and flatten the curve.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 493,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,718 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
