Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, October 18, 2020

11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.
Vaccine: Safety and efficacy
- NY is coming up with a plan on many presumptions.
- Prioritize based on risk and essential workers (Several phases to the administration) READ MORE.
- NYS will administer a statewide vaccination plan in concert with the federal government.
- Local governments will participate through the state.
- How many doses? How will dose administration be scheduled? How will it be stored? Trust issues.
- The NGA sent a letter asking to meet with Pres. Trump.
- The NGA is releasing 36 questions from governors to the White House.
COVID-19 in America
- “Let’s not repeat the mistakes of March, April, May,” Cuomo said.
Daily indicators
- Statewide positivity in red zones 3.19%
- Without red zones 1%
- 7 deaths
- 913 hospitalizations, 200 ICU intubations
- We’ve made progress in red zones
- Numbers are moving in the right direction
- Statewide infection rate with “hot spot” oversample in past two weeks. Now at 1.08%
Ski resorts
- Ski resorts in NY can reopen at 50% indoor capacity beginning Nov. 6, Gov. Cuomo says. READ MORE.
- Masks required at all times, except when eating, drinking or skiing
- Social distancing between parties required
- Gondolas/lifts restricted to members of the same party, ski lessons limited to no more than 10 people.
- Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared/rented equipment
- Shuttles, food, retail services must follow guidance
- Reduce capacity on mountain by 25% during “peak” days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.
- “If you ski New York, not only do you have the best ski in the United States, but you don’t have to quarantine when you come back.”
Q&A
- How will vaccines work out?
- Cuomo: We will do whatever we have to do. My issue is what do we have to do, federal government? What does the federal gov’t do vs. what do states do?
- Nursing homes
- States are seeing the numbers go up, and they’re losing a disproportionate number of people in nursing homes
- Large Brooklyn wedding halted, will there be enforcement in the area?
- You can’t have a wedding now with thousands of people. “There is no safe way to do that.”
Saturday
- The governor announced a plan to combat COVID-19 this fall and winter: Read more.
- Movie theaters outside of New York City and not located in cluster zones can reopen under new capacity limits on Oct. 23. Theaters will be limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 481,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,628 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
