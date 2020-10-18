Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, October 18, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccine: Safety and efficacy



NY is coming up with a plan on many presumptions.

is coming up with a plan on many presumptions. Prioritize based on risk and essential workers (Several phases to the administration) READ MORE.

NYS will administer a statewide vaccination plan in concert with the federal government.

Local governments will participate through the state.

How many doses? How will dose administration be scheduled? How will it be stored? Trust issues.

The NGA sent a letter asking to meet with Pres. Trump. The NGA is releasing 36 questions from governors to the White House.



COVID-19 in America



“Let’s not repeat the mistakes of March, April, May,” Cuomo said.

Daily indicators



Statewide positivity in red zones 3.19%

Without red zones 1%

7 deaths

913 hospitalizations, 200 ICU intubations

We’ve made progress in red zones

Numbers are moving in the right direction

Statewide infection rate with “hot spot” oversample in past two weeks. Now at 1.08%

Ski resorts



Ski resorts in NY can reopen at 50% indoor capacity beginning Nov. 6, Gov. Cuomo says. READ MORE.

Masks required at all times, except when eating, drinking or skiing

Social distancing between parties required

Gondolas/lifts restricted to members of the same party, ski lessons limited to no more than 10 people.

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared/rented equipment

Shuttles, food, retail services must follow guidance

Reduce capacity on mountain by 25% during “peak” days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

“If you ski New York, not only do you have the best ski in the United States, but you don’t have to quarantine when you come back.”

Q&A



How will vaccines work out? Cuomo: We will do whatever we have to do. My issue is what do we have to do, federal government? What does the federal gov’t do vs. what do states do?

Nursing homes States are seeing the numbers go up, and they’re losing a disproportionate number of people in nursing homes

Large Brooklyn wedding halted, will there be enforcement in the area? You can’t have a wedding now with thousands of people. “There is no safe way to do that.”



Saturday



The governor announced a plan to combat COVID-19 this fall and winter: Read more.

to combat COVID-19 this fall and winter: Movie theaters outside of New York City and not located in cluster zones can reopen under new capacity limits on Oct. 23. Theaters will be limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 481,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,628 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here