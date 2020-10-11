Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, October 11, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus phone briefing. Listen live below.

Health data



The state overall is doing very well, Cuomo said.

The testing regime in New York allows for very granular data.

If you look at the statewide numbers, we’re doing very well, Cuomo said.

The statewide percent of positive cases without counting hot spot cluster zones is .84%.

If you add in the cluster zones, the percent of positive cases is .96%.

Because the state’s testing program is so detailed, health officials are able to target cluster zones instead of targeting the entire state with the same rules, Cuomo said.

The average positivity rate in the cluster zones is 5.7%.

The positivity rate in the cluster zones is still lower than other state’s overall positivity rate, Cuomo said.

“So the context is very important,” the governor said.

Five new deaths were reported on Saturday.

820 New Yorkers are hospitalized with COVID-19.

186 people are in ICUs and 84 are on ventilators.

New York City’s positivity rate is 1.1%.

Long Island’s positivity rate is 1%.

Mid-hudson region, including Orange and Rockland counties, is 1.1%.

Coronavirus rules enforcement



Almost 100,000 bars and restaurants have been inspected by the State Liquor Authority task force.

About 1,500 enforcement actions have been taken.

The governor did not have enforcement numbers for the new Cluster Action Initiative. He said the task force is still doing enforcement this weekend so there is no final tally yet.

Hot spot clusters



The clusters are primarily in the Hasidic Jewish community, but anyone in those geographical areas are more likely to come into contact with the virus.

The zones are not done by “arbitrary means,” Cuomo said.

The zones are defined by where the cases are, he said.

Cuomo said he understands how important large gatherings are to the Hasidic Jewish community, but he also understands the deadliness of the coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations are coming from those communities, the governor said.

Cuomo said not as many people will die as they did in the beginning because experts and doctors have established better medical treatments, but people will still die.

The governor urged the Hasidic Jewish community to “save a life” and not endanger people in their own community as well as those who live around them.

Cuomo said reports of roughly 300 people gathering at a synagogue in Borough Park after the new coronavirus restrictions began did not surprise him and that he’s aware of several religious groups who have said they will not follow the rules.

“People will get sick and people will die from the behavior,” he said.

7 a.m.

Sunday marked the first Mass for many churches in Queens and Brooklyn under strict new capacity limits due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in the boroughs. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 474,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,574 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

