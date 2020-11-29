Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, November 29, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
2 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus phone briefing. Listen to the news conference below or click here.
Daily indicators
- Tests reported Saturday: 157,320
- Positive tests: 6,723
- Statewide positivity rate with microclusters: 4.27% — the highest since back in May, Cuomo said.
- The statewide positivity rate without the microcluster zones was 3.75%
- The average positivity rate of all microclusters was 5.83%
- New York City’s positvity rate was 2.7%
- Long Island’s positivity rate was 3.6%
- Deaths reported Saturday: 55
- Total hospitalizations: 3,372
On NYC reopening schools
- “I think that’s the right direction,” Cuomo said of the city’s school reopening plans. “I think schools should be open.” Read more.
- There are new facts and information on the spread of coronavirus in schools and almost every expert says K-8 schools should be kept open as long as it’s safe to do so, the governor said.
- The positvity rate is often lower in schools than it is in the surrounding neighborhood, Cuomo added.
11:30 p.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.
NYC schools update
- School buildings will be reopened in phases, de Blasio said. Read more.
- Grades K-5, 3-K, and pre-K and will return to in-person learning on Monday Dec. 7.
- D75 schools at all grade levels will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Dec. 10.
- The mayor said the city will address the future of middle and high schools at a later date.
- Schools located in the orange and red microcluster zones will have to follow the state’s guidance in order to reopen.
- Testing in every school will go from monthly to weekly.
- Students will not be allowed to return to in-person classes unless a signed COVID-19 testing consent form has been submitted by a parent or guardian.
- The DOE is moving toward having students whose parents chose in-person learning to be in the classroom five days a week. De Blasio said some schools are prepared to offer full in-person learning as early as Dec. 7, but other schools will need more time to ramp up.
9 a.m.
Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in New York. Read more.
New York reported 6,063 positive tests Friday, with a statewide positivity rate of 3.98%; an average positivity rate in microcluster zones of 5.65% and a statewide positivity rate without microcluster zones at 3.45%. There are currently 3,287 total hospitalizations. Another 42 deaths were reported Saturday.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 634,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,632 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
