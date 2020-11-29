Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, November 29, 2020

People wearing protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic exit the Kew Gardens subway station on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus phone briefing. Listen to the news conference below or click here.

Daily indicators



Tests reported Saturday: 157,320

Positive tests: 6,723

Statewide positivity rate with microclusters: 4.27% — the highest since back in May, Cuomo said.

The statewide positivity rate without the microcluster zones was 3.75%

The average positivity rate of all microclusters was 5.83%

New York City’s positvity rate was 2.7%

Long Island’s positivity rate was 3.6%

Deaths reported Saturday: 55

Total hospitalizations: 3,372

On NYC reopening schools



“I think that’s the right direction,” Cuomo said of the city’s school reopening plans. “I think schools should be open.” Read more .

. There are new facts and information on the spread of coronavirus in schools and almost every expert says K-8 schools should be kept open as long as it’s safe to do so, the governor said.

The positvity rate is often lower in schools than it is in the surrounding neighborhood, Cuomo added.

11:30 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

NYC schools update



School buildings will be reopened in phases, de Blasio said. Read more .

. Grades K-5, 3-K, and pre-K and will return to in-person learning on Monday Dec. 7.

D75 schools at all grade levels will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The mayor said the city will address the future of middle and high schools at a later date.

Schools located in the orange and red microcluster zones will have to follow the state’s guidance in order to reopen.

Testing in every school will go from monthly to weekly.

Students will not be allowed to return to in-person classes unless a signed COVID-19 testing consent form has been submitted by a parent or guardian.

The DOE is moving toward having students whose parents chose in-person learning to be in the classroom five days a week. De Blasio said some schools are prepared to offer full in-person learning as early as Dec. 7, but other schools will need more time to ramp up.



9 a.m.

Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in New York. Read more.

New York reported 6,063 positive tests Friday, with a statewide positivity rate of 3.98%; an average positivity rate in microcluster zones of 5.65% and a statewide positivity rate without microcluster zones at 3.45%. There are currently 3,287 total hospitalizations. Another 42 deaths were reported Saturday.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 634,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,632 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

