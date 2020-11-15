Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, November 15, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

2:20 p.m.

Sunday’s daily indicators for New York State



The statewide percent of positive cases was 2.74%.

The average positivity rate in the microcluster areas was 4.05%

The statewide positivity rate without the microcluster areas was 2.45%.

Within the microcluster areas, 953 tests were positive out of 23,488.

In the remainder of the state, not counting microcluster areas, 109,714 test results were reported, yielding 2,696 positives.

There were 30 COVID-19 deaths reported.

11:45 a.m.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand held a news conference to demand Senate action on a COVID-19 aid bill. Read more.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered remarks at Riverside Church in Manhattan as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country.

In his address, the governor acknowledged what a tough year it has been for New Yorkers and Americans across the country.

Cuomo highlighted the importance of a COVID-19 vaccination plan that is equitable to the Black and Brown communities that were hit hardest by the pandemic. He threatened to bring legal action against the federal government if it does not ensure racial equality within its vaccination distribution plan.

10:15 a.m.

New York City schools will be open Monday as the seven-day positivity rate hovers below the 3% closure threshold, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Sunday also marks the final day for parents to opt into blended learning. Read more.

Sunday’s daily indicators in NYC



Hospital admissions: 117

Hospital admissions COVID-19 positive: 31.71%

New cases: 937

Seven-day test positivity: 2.57%

A spokesman for the mayor’s office said they expect the seven-day positivity rate to increase Sunday as more test results are entered into the system, but they do not expect it to push past the 3% threshold to close school buildings.

Saturday’s daily indicators for New York State



Of the 184,162 tests performed on Friday, 5,388 were positive.

The statewide percent of positivity, including microcluster zones, was 2.92%.

Without the microcluster areas, the positivity rate was 2.57%.

The average percent of positive cases in just the microcluster areas rose to 4.83%.

There were 24 additional deaths reported Friday and 1,788 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 560,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,133 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

