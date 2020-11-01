Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, November 1, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing to discuss racial disparities in the federal government’s vaccination distribution plan along with New York Attorney General Letitia James, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial and NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. Listen to the news conference below or click here.

Daily COVID-19 data



About 148,000 tests were conducted on Saturday.

The average positivity rate in the state’s microclusters was 3.1%.

The statewide positivity rate without the microclusters was 1.3%.

The statewide positivity rate with the microclusters was 1.5%.

Seventeen additional deaths were reported. The death toll in New York rose to 25,824.

Racial disparities in COVID-19 pandemic and federal vaccination plan



The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the racial disparities in health care, Cuomo said.

The health care infrastructure in communities of color is lacking, the governor said.

The federal government’s plan for vaccinating Americans does not work in communities of color hardest hit by COVID-19, Cuomo said.

“It’s repugnant. It’s discriminatory,” the governor said of the federal government’s vaccination plan.

The governor called for more outreach and federal funding in communities hit hardest by the pandemic as the federal government ramps up its vaccination program.

AG Letitia James on COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan



The plan by the Trump administration has put forward is “inherently flawed” and will have a disparate impact on communities of color.

James criticized the decision to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine via large, private pharmaceutical companies.

Many communities of color do not have access to large chain distributors such as CVS, James said.

The plan favors the wealthy over those who need a vaccine the most, she said.

National Urban League on COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan



This plan needs to be taken back to the drawing board and new one designed.

The distribution plan has been politicized.

“It adds insult to the injury,” that the plan doesn’t include community-based distributors.

The timeline of a distribution plan should have nothing to do with an election cycle.

This plan does not ensure that Black and brown communities have access to the vaccine.

NAACP on COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan



The overwhelming number of lives lost have come from the Black community.

A plan devoid of infrastructure that we know is effective in the Black community, such as community-based centers and religious institutions, reinforces the same incompetence or intentional act to block out opportunities for Black, Latino and low-income communities.

Americans are suffering because of this administration’s incompetence.

“Public policy can heal people or it can kill people.”

QnA



Any litigation being considered? Everything is on the table. We’ll consider all options at this point, James said.

What does an ideal plan look like then? You want to use data and target the communities where the highest infection rates are then design a distribution plan based on how those communities are most responsive to health care, Morial said. In urban areas it’s community centers, schools, faith-based organizations, Morial said.



The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 507,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,807 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

