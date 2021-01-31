Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, January 31, 2021

Teacher Lisa Egan receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health on Jan. 11, 2021.

NYC racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations

New York City data released on Sunday detailing the race and ethnicity of those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine reveals profound disparities. Of all New York City residents who have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far, 48% were white; 11% were Black; 15% were Latino; and 15% were Asian. Read more.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing on snowstorm preparations and the state’s COVID-19 response. Listen to the briefing below or click here.

Snowstorm and vaccinations



People should assume vaccination appointments at state-run facilities on Monday are happening unless they receive an email or a text message from their vaccination site that says it has been canceled.

Any canceled appointments will be rescheduled for this week.

The vaccination site will provide a new date and time in their email or text notification about the canceled appointment.

Separately, New York City canceled all Monday appointments at city-run facilities. Those appointments will be rescheduled at a later date, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Daily indicators



7,976 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

Of the 243,066 tests reported Saturday, 10,793 were positive

4.44% posivity rate statewide

138 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Saturday

NYC positivity rates by borough:



Bronx: 6.8%

Queens: 5.6%

Brooklyn: 5.5 %

Staten Island: 4.9%

Manhattan: 3.4%

Vaccinations latest



Over 1.9 million vaccine doses administered statewide

More than 1.5 first doses

Over 361,000 second doses

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,410,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,178 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

