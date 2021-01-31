Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, January 31, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
NYC racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations
New York City data released on Sunday detailing the race and ethnicity of those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine reveals profound disparities. Of all New York City residents who have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far, 48% were white; 11% were Black; 15% were Latino; and 15% were Asian. Read more.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing on snowstorm preparations and the state’s COVID-19 response. Listen to the briefing below or click here.
Snowstorm and vaccinations
- People should assume vaccination appointments at state-run facilities on Monday are happening unless they receive an email or a text message from their vaccination site that says it has been canceled.
- Any canceled appointments will be rescheduled for this week.
- The vaccination site will provide a new date and time in their email or text notification about the canceled appointment.
- Separately, New York City canceled all Monday appointments at city-run facilities. Those appointments will be rescheduled at a later date, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Daily indicators
- 7,976 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide
- Of the 243,066 tests reported Saturday, 10,793 were positive
- 4.44% posivity rate statewide
- 138 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Saturday
NYC positivity rates by borough:
- Bronx: 6.8%
- Queens: 5.6%
- Brooklyn: 5.5 %
- Staten Island: 4.9%
- Manhattan: 3.4%
Vaccinations latest
- Over 1.9 million vaccine doses administered statewide
- More than 1.5 first doses
- Over 361,000 second doses
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 1,410,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,178 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
