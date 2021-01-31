Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, January 31, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYC racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations
New York City data released on Sunday detailing the race and ethnicity of those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine reveals profound disparities. Of all New York City residents who have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far, 48% were white; 11% were Black; 15% were Latino; and 15% were Asian. Read more.

11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing on snowstorm preparations and the state’s COVID-19 response. Listen to the briefing below or click here.
Snowstorm and vaccinations

  • People should assume vaccination appointments at state-run facilities on Monday are happening unless they receive an email or a text message from their vaccination site that says it has been canceled.
  • Any canceled appointments will be rescheduled for this week.
  • The vaccination site will provide a new date and time in their email or text notification about the canceled appointment.
  • Separately, New York City canceled all Monday appointments at city-run facilities. Those appointments will be rescheduled at a later date, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Daily indicators

  • 7,976 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide
  • Of the 243,066 tests reported Saturday, 10,793 were positive
  • 4.44% posivity rate statewide
  • 138 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Saturday

NYC positivity rates by borough:

  • Bronx: 6.8%
  • Queens: 5.6%
  • Brooklyn: 5.5 %
  • Staten Island: 4.9%
  • Manhattan: 3.4%

Vaccinations latest

  • Over 1.9 million vaccine doses administered statewide
  • More than 1.5 first doses
  • Over 361,000 second doses

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 1,410,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,178 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

