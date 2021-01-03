Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, January 3, 2021

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

NEW YORK —

NYS daily indicators



7,963 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

Of the 142,345 tests reported Saturday, 11,368 were positive

The statewide positivity rate is 7.98%

138 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday

NYC daily indicators



213 new hospitalizations

3,885 new cases reported Saturday

9.08% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average

Unemployment issue

The New York State Department of Labor says it has resolved an issue that kept some folks from being able to sign into their accounts and certify their unemployment benefits. Read more.

New York surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

The state of New York surpassed 1 million cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,017,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,475 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

