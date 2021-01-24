Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, January 24, 2021

A man takes a photo of a sign posted outside a Brooklyn COVID-19 vaccine hub that was closed due a shortage in supply on Jan. 21, 2021.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID-19 cases

The United States surpassed 25 million cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Read more.

Daily indicators



8,613 people hospitalize with COVID-19 statewide

Of the 249,955 tests reported Saturday, 12,720 were positive

5.09% statewide positivity rate

160 new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

City, state partner with NYCHA to get seniors vaccinated

The state opened more COVID-19 vaccination centers at NYCHA complexes on Saturday. The William Reid Apartments vaccination site in Brooklyn is mainly for seniors who live there and essential workers.

Cuomo and local leaders said the state is making vaccines accessible as they come in to the New Yorkers who need it the most, but they have to be willing to take it, especially those who live in communities that were hit the hardest. Read more.

New York sending out more community vaccination prep kits

Gov. Cuomo says the state will be sending more vaccination preparation kits to senior housing complexes and churches in an effort to ensure fairness in vaccine distributions. Read more.

Supplies thin, but New York not out of vaccine

Despite Gov. Cuomo’s warning that New York was about to exhaust its coronavirus vaccine supply, the state isn’t running on empty. Cuomo said the state had only around 28,000 doses left for people getting their first shot. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,326,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 34,069 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here