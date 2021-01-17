Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, January 17, 2021

Teacher Lisa Egan receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health on Jan. 11, 2021.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYS daily indicators



8,771 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

Of the 246,507 tests reported Saturday, 13,842 were positive (5.61% of total)

172 new COVID-19 deaths

1,233,390 COVID-19 cases since March

32,897 fatalities since March

Could NYC run out of vaccines this week?

Vaccination sites continued to open in New York City this weekend, but it’s unclear how long their doors will remain open amid a reduction in COVID-19 vaccine supply. Read more.

Fleeing New Yorkers squeeze housing markets

With many New Yorkers moving to neighboring Connecticut during the pandemic, especially Fairfield County, it’s becoming more challenging for people to find affordable homes to buy. Read more.

NYCHA vaccination centers

Three COVID-19 vaccination sites open Saturday at NYCHA developments in New York City. The clinics are located at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, Lafayette Houses in Staten Island, and Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem. Read more.

