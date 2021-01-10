Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, January 10, 2021

Pedestrians wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic as a Sanitation truck blocks entry to Times Square at Sixth Avenue on Dec. 31, 2020. (Credit: AP)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Sunday’s daily indicators



8,484 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide

Of the 246,836 tests reported yesterday, 15,355 were positive (6.22% of total).

151 new COVID-19 deaths

NYC vaccine hubs open; eligibility expands Monday

Three new vaccination hubs open in New York City Sunday as health officials prepare to welcome the next subgroup of individuals who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes people 75 years old or older and more front-line essential workers such as first responders and teachers. Read more.

NY IDs 3 more cases of UK COVID strain, including 1 on LI

Three additional cases of the new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. One of the cases is in Nassau County and appears to be unrelated to the first outbreak in upstate New York. Read more.

Saturday’s NYS daily indicators via Gov. Cuomo



More than 258,000 tests conducted on Friday — a new record high in the number of daily tests.

Of the 258,031 tests reported Friday, 16,943 were positive (6.57% of total).

The positivity rate varies with the number of tests, Cuomo said.

When the number of tests is lower, we believe it’s more symptomatic people getting tested, so the positivity rate is likely to be higher, Cuomo said.

188 new COVID-19 deaths

8,527 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide

About 1,400 patients are in ICUs

Vaccine rollout



543,147 doses of the COVID-19 have been administered as of Saturday morning. 456,942 in hospitals 86,205 in long-term care facilities

“This is a matter of life and death and getting these vaccines administered is a top priority,” Cuomo said.

In the first week, hospitals administered 33,000 vaccine doses.

This past week alone, to date, 259,000 doses were administered.

Biden to detail new stimulus plan

President-elect Joe Biden teased a new COVID-19 stimulus bill that could include more direct payments for most Americans during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,126,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 31,672 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

