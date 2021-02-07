Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, February 7, 2021

A man’s temperature is checked as he arrives at a COVID-19 vaccination center at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Feb. 5, 2021.

Vaccine update

87% of first doses allocated to state health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11, a.m. Sunday.



1,874,975 first doses received

1,627,191 first doses administered

For more vaccine distribution details, visit ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

COVID-19 spread slows in NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo lauded New Yorkers for beating back the post-holiday season surge in cases and hospitalizations on Sunday, but he also warned about the dangers of gathering for the Super Bowl. Read more.

Daily indicators for Sunday



7,649 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide — lowest total hospitalizations since Christmas

1,459 COVID-19 patients in ICUs

4% statewide positivity rate on Saturday — lowest one-day percent of positive cases since Nov. 27

4.5% statewide positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average — lowest since Dec. 2

143 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Saturday

Snowstorm impacts some vaccination sites

Appointments at state-run vaccine sites on Long Island at Stony Brook and Jones Beach scheduled for Sunday were postponed due to the winter weather. The New York City Health Department said all city-run vaccination sites, including mass vaccination hubs, will be open Sunday despite the storm. Read more.

NYS vaccine update for Saturday

91% of first doses allocated to state health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11 a.m. Saturday.



1,768,135 first doses received

1,602,686 first doses administered

For more details, visit ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

NYS daily indicators for Saturday



7,804 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide

Of the 261,285 tests reported Friday, 11,252 were positive

4.31% statewide positivity rate

158 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,470,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,224 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

