Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, February 21, 2021

NYS vaccination update

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 92% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered.



2,406,535 first doses received

2,206,988 first doses administered

NYS daily indicators



221,157 test results reported Saturday

6,610 positive results

2.99% one-day percent of positive cases Saturday

3.44% positivity rate on a rolling seven-day average

5,764 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

1,162 COVID-19 patients in ICUs

794 patients on ventilators

75 new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

37,851 deaths since March 2020

NYC vaccine shortage

Shipping delays brought New York City’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts to “a standstill” on Saturday, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said. The city had fewer than 1,000 first doses and less than 110,834 second doses left, according to the spokesperson. Read more.

Cuomo, Newsom see stars dimmed by virus woes

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, two Democratic governors on opposite ends of the country were hailed as heroes for their leadership in a crisis. Now they’re leaders on the ropes. Read more.

New York slows spread of virus

Hospitalizations are on the decline and the rate of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest mark since before Thanksgiving. Read more.

More community-based vaccine sites pop up in NY

New York launched more community-based, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites this week, as the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to drop. Read more.

NY PopsUp performing arts initiative

A new initiative to bring New York’s performing arts industry back to life kicked off in Manhattan on Saturday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,578,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,851 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

