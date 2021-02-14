Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, February 14, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 6,593 COVID-19 hospitalization statewide
- Of the 234,708 tests reported Saturday, 8,316 were positive
- 3.54% one-day positivity rate for Saturday
- 107 new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday
Vaccine rollout marred by appointment issues
New York’s COVID-19 vaccine website appeared to malfunction Sunday morning as appointments at state-run sites became available for more residents. Read more.
Appointments for vaccine eligibility expansion
Vaccine eligibility will expand to include people with certain comorbidities and underlying conditions on Monday. Folks can use the state’s “Am I Eligible” website beginning Sunday to determine whether they can get the COVID-19 vaccine. New appointments at state-run sites will be released on a rolling basis over the coming weeks.
NYC indoor dining
Restaurant owners, workers and customers are hopeful the return of indoor dining is the first step to business getting back to normal. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 1,529,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,118 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
