Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, December 6, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYC daily COVID-19 indicators



165 new hospitalizations

2,264 new cases

5.12% positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average

“Continue taking precautions this weekend. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Get tested,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

To find a COVID-19 testing site in New York City, visit NYC.Gov/COVIDTest.

Staten Island bar controversy

The co-owner of a Staten Island bar that continues to flout coronavirus restrictions was arrested again early Sunday morning after allegedly hitting a sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle, officials said. Read more.

COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 10,761 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths in the state on Saturday. The statewide positivity rate is 4.99% and there are 4,318 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Vaccine distribution

New York is opting into a federal program that will allow the feds to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to high priority people like nursing home residents and front-line health workers, Cuomo said Friday.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 696,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,089 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

