Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, December 27, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus new york

People take pictures with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in Manhattan, New York, on Dec. 25, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYS daily indicators

  • 7,183 coronavirus hospitalizations statewide
  • Of the 130,299 tests reported Saturday, 7,623 were positive
  • 5.85% statewide positivity rate
  • 115 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Saturday

NYC daily indicators

  • 191 new hospitalizations
  • 3,015 new cases
  • 7.07% positivity rate over a seven-day average

Health care provider vaccine investigation
A New York health care company accused by state officials of fraudulently obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine and administering it to members of the public says it will cooperate with the investigation. Read more.

Holiday shopping goes on despite COVID-19 surge
The day after Christmas is usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year, especially for returns, and the coronavirus pandemic didn’t slow the frenzy down. From Herald Square in Manhattan to Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, stores and shopping bags were filled Saturday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 922,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,511 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

