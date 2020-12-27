Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, December 27, 2020

People take pictures with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in Manhattan, New York, on Dec. 25, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYS daily indicators



7,183 coronavirus hospitalizations statewide

Of the 130,299 tests reported Saturday, 7,623 were positive

5.85% statewide positivity rate

115 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Saturday

NYC daily indicators



191 new hospitalizations

3,015 new cases

7.07% positivity rate over a seven-day average

Health care provider vaccine investigation

A New York health care company accused by state officials of fraudulently obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine and administering it to members of the public says it will cooperate with the investigation. Read more.

Holiday shopping goes on despite COVID-19 surge

The day after Christmas is usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year, especially for returns, and the coronavirus pandemic didn’t slow the frenzy down. From Herald Square in Manhattan to Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, stores and shopping bags were filled Saturday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 922,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,511 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

