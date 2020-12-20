Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, December 20, 2020

People wait in line at a CityMD Urgent Care in Brooklyn on Nov. 17, 2020.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest. Listen here or in video below.

Breaking updates:



Cuomo and officials said thus far there is no proof that the new variant of COVID-19 in the U.K. is in New York. Last time New York saw a mutation in the virus was in April, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.



Vaccine updates:



Cuomo will share on Monday the total vaccinations given in New York so far.

Vaccinations will start in New York nursing homes Monday and Cuomo will speak more on it then.

Dr. Zucker confirmed New York has so far received every shipment of Pfizer vaccine we were expecting.

Record hospitalizations: The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus have risen to the highest level since mid-May. State figures released Saturday show 6,208 people are hospitalized with the virus in New York — the largest number since May 15.

Alternate Side Parking Rules

New York City has again suspended alternate side parking from Monday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 26, as snow cleanup continues. Read more here.

NY PPE spending

New York and New Jersey have declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has for months refused to disclose full details showing how the state spent over $830 million on ventilators, protective gear and other medical supplies. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 848,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 28,598 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health. The statewide percent of positive test results was 5.09%.

