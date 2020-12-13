Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
vaccine

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYC daily indicators

  • 206 new hospitalizations
  • 2,209 new cases
  • 5.53% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average

New York vaccines
Pfizer’s first shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine will be deployed Sunday morning. Some states are expected to receive their first doses by Monday.

New York is poised to receive 170,000 doses, which will be given to health care workers and nursing home residents.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City’s Vaccine Command Center will open on Monday to ensure distribution is fast, effective and fair. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 775,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,785 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast