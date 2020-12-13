Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, December 13, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYC daily indicators



206 new hospitalizations

2,209 new cases

5.53% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average

New York vaccines

Pfizer’s first shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine will be deployed Sunday morning. Some states are expected to receive their first doses by Monday.

New York is poised to receive 170,000 doses, which will be given to health care workers and nursing home residents.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City’s Vaccine Command Center will open on Monday to ensure distribution is fast, effective and fair. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 775,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,785 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here