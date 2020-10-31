Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, October 31, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing to discuss the state’s coronavirus response plans. Watch the news conference below or click here.



136,962 tests were conducted on Friday.

An additional 2,049 new cases were confirmed.

The average percent of positive cases in the state’s microcluster zones was 3%.

The statewide positivity rate, including several microclusters, was 1.49%. Without the microclusters, the state’s positivity rate was 1.3%.

Anecdotally, hospital and health care agencies suggest they’re seeing a positive shift in those microcluster zones.

Cuomo said the microcluster approach is working. He also expects more microclusters to pop up over time and suggested a similar approach would be taken to bring the numbers back down.

New York has the third-lowest positivity rate in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

“New Yorkers should be really proud of what they’re doing,” Cuomo said. “To be third in the nation is very good.”

Amid a sea of division and the sea of COVID chaos, we’re doing very well, the governor said. “The world, however, is in trouble,” he added.

Travel advisory:



New York is doing away with its quarantine travel advisory list. Read more .

. “There will be no metrics,” Cuomo said.

Instead, anyone traveling to New York must have proof of a negative test within three days of arriving in the state. Travelers must also quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and get another COVID-19 test on the fourth day.

If the test is negative, the mandatory quarantine ends.

If the test is positive, the mandatory quarantine continues and contact tracing efforts will be deployed.

Anyone who chooses not to get a test will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The new rule applies to people from every state except New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

New Yorkers returning to the state are required to take a COVID-19 test within four days of arrival. Residents do not have to get tested before they leave another state to return to New York.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 505,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,804 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

