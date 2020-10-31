Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, October 31, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing to discuss the state’s coronavirus response plans. Watch the news conference below or click here.
- 136,962 tests were conducted on Friday.
- An additional 2,049 new cases were confirmed.
- The average percent of positive cases in the state’s microcluster zones was 3%.
- The statewide positivity rate, including several microclusters, was 1.49%. Without the microclusters, the state’s positivity rate was 1.3%.
- Anecdotally, hospital and health care agencies suggest they’re seeing a positive shift in those microcluster zones.
- Cuomo said the microcluster approach is working. He also expects more microclusters to pop up over time and suggested a similar approach would be taken to bring the numbers back down.
- New York has the third-lowest positivity rate in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
- “New Yorkers should be really proud of what they’re doing,” Cuomo said. “To be third in the nation is very good.”
- Amid a sea of division and the sea of COVID chaos, we’re doing very well, the governor said. “The world, however, is in trouble,” he added.
Travel advisory:
- New York is doing away with its quarantine travel advisory list. Read more.
- “There will be no metrics,” Cuomo said.
- Instead, anyone traveling to New York must have proof of a negative test within three days of arriving in the state. Travelers must also quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and get another COVID-19 test on the fourth day.
- If the test is negative, the mandatory quarantine ends.
- If the test is positive, the mandatory quarantine continues and contact tracing efforts will be deployed.
- Anyone who chooses not to get a test will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
- The new rule applies to people from every state except New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
- New Yorkers returning to the state are required to take a COVID-19 test within four days of arrival. Residents do not have to get tested before they leave another state to return to New York.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 505,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,804 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
