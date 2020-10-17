Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, October 17, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.



What we do should be guided by what we’ve learned, Cuomo said.

The governor repeated his criticism of the federal government’s lack of leadership during the pandemic, including Trump’s rhetoric over not wearing a mask.

“Since when did basic humanity and saving lives become a political issue?” the governor said.

Breaking updates



Movie theaters outside of New York City and not located in cluster zones can reopen under new capacity limits on Oct. 23. Theaters will be limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen. Read more.

The governor is convening a task force to evaluate the safety of coronavirus vaccines as they are made available.

Plan to combat COVID-19 this fall and winter: Read more



The fall is a new phase, Cuomo said.

When you get to the fall, schools are reopening, students go back to college, people go inside.

“The fall itself has an effect on the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said.

Fall: increase in transmission rate. “That is a fact,” he said.

Winter: vaccine? “Hopefully,” Cuomo said.

For the fall, New York health officials are deploying a microcluster strategy targeted by region.

“We’re now going to analyze it on a block-by-block level,” Cuomo said. “We know exactly where the cases are coming from.”

“There’s no more statewide regional — literally block-by-block with specific targeting,” the governor said.

This approach requires more targeted testing and responsiveness to that specific locality with mitigation measures and then enforcement. But it has the advantage of being less disruption, Cuomo said.

If you have a cluster, it means you have a lack of compliance, the governor said.

“If people are following the rules, the virus doesn’t spread,” he said. “The only answer to a lack of compliance is enforcement.”

In Queens, the percent of positive cases in the Kew Gardens orange zone for the week of Sept. 27 was 1.59%. Last week it dropped to 1.33% and so far this week it was .43%.

“If you’re at .4(%), frankly you’re in good shape,” Cuomo said. “The strategy is working.”

The governor said the zone restrictions will be tweaked as clusters show improvement.

All red zones in the state have a lower infection rate than they did last week, Cuomo said.

Brooklyn’s red zone has dropped from 6.69% to 4.92%.



Current data



Average red zone percent of positive cases is 4.34%.

Statewide positivity rate without red zones is 1.02%.

Statewide positivity rate with red zones is 1.11%.

9 a.m.

Only 20% of New York City public school parents have signed and returned COVID-19 testing consent forms, according to city officials. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 481,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,628 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

