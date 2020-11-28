Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, November 28, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak Thanksgiving Travel

A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as travelers arrive at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

2 p.m.
NYS daily indicators

  • Total tests conducted Saturday: 152,355
  • Positive tests Saturday: 6,063
  • Statewide positivity rate: 3.98%
  • Average positivity rate in microcluster zones: 5.65%
  • Statewide positivity rate without microcluster zones: 3.45%
  • Total hospitalizations: 3,287
  • Deaths reported on Saturday: 42

11:40 a.m.
NYC daily indicators

  • 136 patients admitted to the hospital
  • 1,589 new cases
  • The infection rate seven-day average is 3.64%

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to get a free COVID-19 test this weekend. To find the nearest testing site, visit NYC.Gov/COVIDTest.

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 628,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,588 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Good Trouble' star Sherry Cola talks hit Freeform series, stand-up comedy

'Real World' reunited: Kevin Powell talks new Paramount+ series

Jon Batiste talks new album, Golden Globe win

Watch with Dan: March docs include 'The Speed Cubers,' 'The Social Dilemma,' and 'Long Shot'

Helping women navigate the workforce

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ