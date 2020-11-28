Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, November 28, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
2 p.m.
NYS daily indicators
- Total tests conducted Saturday: 152,355
- Positive tests Saturday: 6,063
- Statewide positivity rate: 3.98%
- Average positivity rate in microcluster zones: 5.65%
- Statewide positivity rate without microcluster zones: 3.45%
- Total hospitalizations: 3,287
- Deaths reported on Saturday: 42
11:40 a.m.
NYC daily indicators
- 136 patients admitted to the hospital
- 1,589 new cases
- The infection rate seven-day average is 3.64%
Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to get a free COVID-19 test this weekend. To find the nearest testing site, visit NYC.Gov/COVIDTest.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 628,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,588 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
