Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, November 28, 2020

A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as travelers arrive at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

2 p.m.

NYS daily indicators



Total tests conducted Saturday: 152,355

Positive tests Saturday: 6,063

Statewide positivity rate: 3.98%

Average positivity rate in microcluster zones: 5.65%

Statewide positivity rate without microcluster zones: 3.45%

Total hospitalizations: 3,287

Deaths reported on Saturday: 42

11:40 a.m.

NYC daily indicators



136 patients admitted to the hospital

1,589 new cases

The infection rate seven-day average is 3.64%

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to get a free COVID-19 test this weekend. To find the nearest testing site, visit NYC.Gov/COVIDTest.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 628,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,588 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

