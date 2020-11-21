Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

4:30 p.m.
New York State daily indicators

  • 5,972 new cases
  • 207,907 tests conducted, a new state record in one day
  • The positivity rate was 2.87%
  • Total hospitalizations: 2,443
  • 34 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
  • The death toll since March rose to 26,326

11:45 a.m.
NYC daily indicators

  • 118 patients admitted to the hospital
  • 1,345 new cases
  • The 7-day average infection rate is 3.11%

“This weekend is critical to fighting back COVID-19,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Get tested.”

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 584,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,292 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs