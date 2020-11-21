Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

4:30 p.m.

New York State daily indicators



5,972 new cases

207,907 tests conducted, a new state record in one day

The positivity rate was 2.87%

Total hospitalizations: 2,443

34 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

The death toll since March rose to 26,326

11:45 a.m.

NYC daily indicators



118 patients admitted to the hospital

1,345 new cases

The 7-day average infection rate is 3.11%

“This weekend is critical to fighting back COVID-19,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Get tested.”

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 584,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,292 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

