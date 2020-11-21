Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, November 21, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
4:30 p.m.
New York State daily indicators
- 5,972 new cases
- 207,907 tests conducted, a new state record in one day
- The positivity rate was 2.87%
- Total hospitalizations: 2,443
- 34 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
- The death toll since March rose to 26,326
11:45 a.m.
NYC daily indicators
- 118 patients admitted to the hospital
- 1,345 new cases
- The 7-day average infection rate is 3.11%
“This weekend is critical to fighting back COVID-19,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Get tested.”
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 584,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,292 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
