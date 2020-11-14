Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, November 14, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Listen to the phone briefing below or click here.

Daily indicators



Of the 184,162 tests performed on Friday, 5,388 were positive

The statewide percent of positivity, including microcluster zones, was 2.92%.

Without the microcluster areas, the positivity rate was 2.57%.

The average percent of positive cases in just the microcluster areas rose to 4.83%.

There were 24 additional deaths reported Friday and 1,788 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Will there be a shutdown?



Cuomo said such a decision will be made based on science, data and the outcome of everyone’s actions.

“It’s a pure consequence of actions,” the governor added.

“If we all take more precautions, COVID will spread less and there will be fewer restrictions. If we all take fewer precautions, COVID will spread more and there will be more restrictions,” Cuomo said. “It’s that simple.”

NYC schools



Cuomo said he spoke with Mayor Bill de Blasio and understands the city is nearing its 3% seven-day positivity rate threshold for shutting down schools.

“Now remember, 3% is a relatively low number,” Cuomo said.

The governor suggested the mayor and city leaders should consider adding to the calculus the positivity rate within the schools.

If a school has a much lower positivity rate than the surrounding neighborhood, Cuomo argued it should stay open and that doing so would actually benefit the children who would otherwise be home or playing outside in an area with a high number of cases.

“You could argue keeping the children in the school is part of the solution,” he said.

The governor acknowledged he has the authority to keep New York City schools open regardless of what the city chooses to do, however, he did not say whether he would exercise that power.

10:30 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio released the city’s daily coronavirus indicators with a warning: “This is a critical weekend and we know what we need to do to beat this pandemic.”

The mayor urged New Yorkers to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, keep a social distance, and avoid large crowds and gatherings.

Daily indicators for NYC



97 patients admitted to the hospital

926 new cases

The percent of positive cases on a seven-day average was 2.69%.

“We’re still below 3%, but that could change. We must fight back a second wave to keep our schools open,” de Blasio said.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office initially said the percent of positive cases on a seven-day average was 2.47%.

On Friday, the mayor warned New York City public school parents to prepare for the possibility of a citywide shutdown of in-person classes as the seven-day positivity rate inches closer to the 3% threshold to shutter schools. Read more.

Friday recap

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is attending an an emergency summit on COVID-19 this weekend with the governors of five other Northeast states as the virus continues to spread throughout the region. Read more.

Cuomo and President Donald Trump went toe-to-toe on Friday over the federal vaccination distribution plan after the president threatened to withhold the vaccine from New York. Read more.

New York health officials reported 5,401 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday. The percent of positive cases was 2.6%. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 551,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,079 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

