Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, January 9, 2021

Pedestrians wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic as a Sanitation truck blocks entry to Times Square at Sixth Avenue on Dec. 31, 2020. (Credit: AP)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening now

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. Listen in the video player below or click here.

Daily indicators



258,000 tests conducted on Friday — a new record high in the number of daily tests.

The positivity rate varies with the number of tests.

When the number of tests is lower, we believe it’s more symptomatic people getting tested, so the positivity rate is likely to be higher.

Statewide positivity is 6.5% — down from 7.7%

188 new deaths

8,527 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide

1,400 patients are in ICUs

Vaccine rollout



543,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

“This is a matter of life and death and getting these vaccines administered is a top priority,” Cuomo said.

In the first week, hospitals administered 33,000 vaccine doses.

This past week alone, to date, 259,000 doses were administered.

New COVID strain updates



Three more cases of the so-called U.K strain of the coronavirus have been identified in New York.

Two of the new cases are related to the first case in Saratoga Springs.

An additional case in Nassau County — a 64-year-old man from Massapequa — has been confirmed and it appears to be unrelated to the Saratoga outbreak.

Nationwide there are now about 55 known cases of the variant.

Read more

Vaccine eligibility

New York health officials will begin vaccinating the next subgroup of individuals against COVID-19 beginning Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. To find out who will be eligible, click here.

Fans to attend Buffalo Bills playoff game

About 6,700 fans who recently tested negative for COVID-19 will attend Buffalo’s first playoff game at Bills Stadium Saturday. The allowance of fans in the stands is part of a Health Department pilot program that the state hopes could provide a model for reopening other recreational venues in the future. Read more.

Biden to detail new stimulus plan

President-elect Joe Biden teased a new COVID-19 stimulus bill that could include more direct payments for most Americans during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,094,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 31,392 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here