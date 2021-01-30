Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, January 30, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Vaccine latest
- First Vaccine Doses Received – 1,471,145
- First Vaccine Doses Administered – 1,343,729; 91%
- Second Doses Received – 671,585
- Second Doses Administered – 282,513
- New York City alone has administered 725,212 first and second doses, 76% of the city’s allotment.
Too soon to resume indoor dining?
New York City Councilman Brad Lander, who is also a candidate for city comptroller, suggested Saturday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to allow indoor dining beginning on Valentine’s Day was “premature.” read more.
Daily indicators
- 8,176 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide
- Of the 269,350 tests reported Friday, 12,804 were positive
- 4.75% statewide positivity rate
- 140 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday
CDC mask mandate on public transit
The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 1,399,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,036 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
