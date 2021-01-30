Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, January 30, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus Outbreak New york city skyline

The downtown New York City skyline looms over a pedestrian wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Vaccine latest

  • First Vaccine Doses Received – 1,471,145
  • First Vaccine Doses Administered – 1,343,729; 91%
  • Second Doses Received – 671,585
  • Second Doses Administered – 282,513
  • New York City alone has administered 725,212 first and second doses, 76% of the city’s allotment.

Too soon to resume indoor dining?
New York City Councilman Brad Lander, who is also a candidate for city comptroller, suggested Saturday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to allow indoor dining beginning on Valentine’s Day was “premature.” read more.

Daily indicators

  • 8,176 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide
  • Of the 269,350 tests reported Friday, 12,804 were positive
  • 4.75% statewide positivity rate
  • 140 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

CDC mask mandate on public transit
The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 1,399,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,036 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

