Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, January 23, 2021

A man takes a photo of a sign posted outside a Brooklyn COVID-19 vaccine hub that was closed due a shortage in supply on Jan. 21, 2021.

10 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited a new NYCHA vaccine site at the William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Daily COVID-19 indicators



Of the 262,106 tests reported Friday, 13,786 were positive

5.26% statewide positivity rate

5.71% NYC positivity rate

144 new deaths reported Friday

8,802 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide — down by 44 patients on Friday

COVID fatigue



If we let our guards down, the virus will rise up and defeat us.

“Don’t get cocky with COVID, 144 people died yesterday,” Cuomo said.

COVID created a different dynamic in the country: low tide.

At low tide, you see all the ugliness at the bottom.

You know what’s at the bottom? Racism, discrimination, inequality. That’s what we’ve seen at the bottom.

It’s undeniable. Black people die of COVID-19 at twice the rate than White people, Cuomo said.

Vaccine



The vaccine will save lives, but there are two issues: Can you get it? And Do you want it?

When it comes to the vaccine, access has to be fair across the board.

We’re going to do all 33 NYCHA senior developments in New York City.

Cuomo says he didn’t trust the Trump administration’s vetting of the vaccine so he created his own expert panel who approved its safety.

“I believe in the vaccine. My mother is going to take the vaccine,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo acknowledged the Black community has good reason to not trust the federal government when it comes to vaccines, but he promised that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

“Please take the vaccine,” he said.

Vaccine shortage update



As of Friday, the state exhausted all the vaccines that it had received from the federal government from Week 1 through Week 5.

The state is now starting to receive Week 6 vaccine allocations, which trickle in throughout the week, and some of those are being used to administer vaccines at the William Reid Apartments vaccination site Saturday.

The state will receive 240,000 doses in Week 6.

“What happened here is inarguable,” Cuomo said of the shortage.

The federal government expanded the eligibility for the vaccine without increasing the supply, Cuomo said.

“They said, ‘We’ll increase the supply,’ the governor added. “They never did. They never did. Our number actually went down.”

New York initially received 300,000 vaccine doses per week.

It’s going to take 17 weeks to vaccinate everyone eligible, Cuomo said.

SOMOS co-founder Henry Muñoz



SOMOS means we are; it means we are together

To fight this virus we’ve gone to where ever we’ve been asked to go so we can get the testing to people in communities of color.

We have fed millions of people throughout this pandemic.

We have opened up our clinics to serve communities during the most dangerous times last year.

We’ve lost over a dozen of our own people to this virus.

We’re here in this complex and we’re opening up other vaccine sites in NYCHA and churches to bring access to people who need it the most.

This vaccine is the only way we’ll be able to return to work and school.

We’re happy to be part of this effort here and bring vaccinations to those who need it most.

Rep. Yvette Clarke



That minorities are more likely to be affected by the virus and its economic impacts is a great injustice.

More than 1,000 senior residents at the complex will receive their first vaccine dose Monday.

Biden’s vaccination plan is a “critical step” in getting past the COVID-19 crisis.

It is the responsibility of the American people to encourage their friends and family members to get vaccinated.

We believe in science. This vaccine will save lives and seniors need to get vaccinated.

I have taken the vaccine, and as you can see I am fine.

We will, together, get through this.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries



A community-based site is the best way to ensure the vaccine goes to those who need it most.

The governor has worked closely with local leaders in communities of color to ensure that testing, tracing, treatment and vaccinations are available to those who need it most.

We’re urging everyone to trust science and get vaccinated.

“COVID-19 will kill you,” he said.

We’ve seen that with devastating consequence in Black, low-income and underserved communities.

New York was hit the hardest, has battled the longest, and emerged the strongest through this pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine shortage

New York was on track to temporarily run out of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, according to Gov. Cuomo. Statewide, 97% of allocated first doses — more than 1.1 million — have been administered. Over 169,000 people have completed their vaccination with a second dose.

100-year-old Staten Island woman survives COVID-19

One Staten Islander is adding a new chapter to her incredible story after beating the odds and surviving COVID-19 at the age of 100. Read more.

As of Friday, there were 1,300,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,763 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

