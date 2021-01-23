Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, January 23, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited a new NYCHA vaccine site at the William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn.
Daily COVID-19 indicators
- Of the 262,106 tests reported Friday, 13,786 were positive
- 5.26% statewide positivity rate
- 5.71% NYC positivity rate
- 144 new deaths reported Friday
- 8,802 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide — down by 44 patients on Friday
COVID fatigue
- If we let our guards down, the virus will rise up and defeat us.
- “Don’t get cocky with COVID, 144 people died yesterday,” Cuomo said.
- COVID created a different dynamic in the country: low tide.
- At low tide, you see all the ugliness at the bottom.
- You know what’s at the bottom? Racism, discrimination, inequality. That’s what we’ve seen at the bottom.
- It’s undeniable. Black people die of COVID-19 at twice the rate than White people, Cuomo said.
Vaccine
- The vaccine will save lives, but there are two issues: Can you get it? And Do you want it?
- When it comes to the vaccine, access has to be fair across the board.
- We’re going to do all 33 NYCHA senior developments in New York City.
- Cuomo says he didn’t trust the Trump administration’s vetting of the vaccine so he created his own expert panel who approved its safety.
- “I believe in the vaccine. My mother is going to take the vaccine,” Cuomo said.
- Cuomo acknowledged the Black community has good reason to not trust the federal government when it comes to vaccines, but he promised that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.
- “Please take the vaccine,” he said.
Vaccine shortage update
- As of Friday, the state exhausted all the vaccines that it had received from the federal government from Week 1 through Week 5.
- The state is now starting to receive Week 6 vaccine allocations, which trickle in throughout the week, and some of those are being used to administer vaccines at the William Reid Apartments vaccination site Saturday.
- The state will receive 240,000 doses in Week 6.
- “What happened here is inarguable,” Cuomo said of the shortage.
- The federal government expanded the eligibility for the vaccine without increasing the supply, Cuomo said.
- “They said, ‘We’ll increase the supply,’ the governor added. “They never did. They never did. Our number actually went down.”
- New York initially received 300,000 vaccine doses per week.
- It’s going to take 17 weeks to vaccinate everyone eligible, Cuomo said.
SOMOS co-founder Henry Muñoz
- SOMOS means we are; it means we are together
- To fight this virus we’ve gone to where ever we’ve been asked to go so we can get the testing to people in communities of color.
- We have fed millions of people throughout this pandemic.
- We have opened up our clinics to serve communities during the most dangerous times last year.
- We’ve lost over a dozen of our own people to this virus.
- We’re here in this complex and we’re opening up other vaccine sites in NYCHA and churches to bring access to people who need it the most.
- This vaccine is the only way we’ll be able to return to work and school.
- We’re happy to be part of this effort here and bring vaccinations to those who need it most.
Rep. Yvette Clarke
- That minorities are more likely to be affected by the virus and its economic impacts is a great injustice.
- More than 1,000 senior residents at the complex will receive their first vaccine dose Monday.
- Biden’s vaccination plan is a “critical step” in getting past the COVID-19 crisis.
- It is the responsibility of the American people to encourage their friends and family members to get vaccinated.
- We believe in science. This vaccine will save lives and seniors need to get vaccinated.
- I have taken the vaccine, and as you can see I am fine.
- We will, together, get through this.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
- A community-based site is the best way to ensure the vaccine goes to those who need it most.
- The governor has worked closely with local leaders in communities of color to ensure that testing, tracing, treatment and vaccinations are available to those who need it most.
- We’re urging everyone to trust science and get vaccinated.
- “COVID-19 will kill you,” he said.
- We’ve seen that with devastating consequence in Black, low-income and underserved communities.
- New York was hit the hardest, has battled the longest, and emerged the strongest through this pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccine shortage
New York was on track to temporarily run out of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, according to Gov. Cuomo. Statewide, 97% of allocated first doses — more than 1.1 million — have been administered. Over 169,000 people have completed their vaccination with a second dose.
100-year-old Staten Island woman survives COVID-19
One Staten Islander is adding a new chapter to her incredible story after beating the odds and surviving COVID-19 at the age of 100. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 1,300,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,763 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
