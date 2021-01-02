Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, January 2, 2021

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

New York surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

The state of New York surpassed 1 million cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state Health Department reported 15,074 new cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the statewide cumulative total since March to 1,005,785.

More than 30,300 New Yorkers have died from the virus since March, according to DOH data.

NYS daily indicators



7,814 COVID-19 hospitalization statewide

Of the 202,446 tests reported Friday, 15,074 were positive

7.45% statewide positivity rate

128 new COVID-19 fatalities

NYC daily indicators



201 new hospitalizations

3,648 new cases reported Friday

9.39% positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average

Delay and problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Trump administration made a bold prediction: 20 million Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of 2020. The actual numbers on New Year’s Day: less than 3 million have been vaccinated. Only 12 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,005,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,337 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here