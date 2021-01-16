Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Teacher Lisa Egan receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health on Jan. 11, 2021.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYS daily indicators



8,888 total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

Of the 277,286 tests reported Friday, 15,998 were positive (5.77% positivity rate).

157 new COVID-19 deaths

NYC daily indicators



285 new hospitalizations

4,645 new COVID-19 cases

8.6% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average

NYCHA vaccination centers

Three COVID-19 vaccination sites open Saturday at NYCHA developments in New York City. The clinics are located at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, Lafayette Houses in Staten Island, and Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem. Read more.

Seniors anxious over COVID-19 vaccine supply



Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested it may take up to a year before everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can get one. Many older New Yorkers who are now eligible for the vaccine are having a nightmarish time just trying to get an appointment. Read more.

No federal COVID-19 vaccine stockpile

As copies of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s resignation letter were published online on Friday, Azar conceded in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that there is no federal reserve stockpile of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,203,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,566 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

