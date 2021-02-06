Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, February 6, 2021

National Guardsmen stand at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)

NYS vaccine update

91% of first doses allocated to state health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11 a.m. Saturday.



1,768,135 first doses received

1,602,686 first doses administered

NYS daily indicators



7,804 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide

Of the 261,285 tests reported Friday, 11,252 were positive

4.31% statewide positivity rate

158 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday

1st COVID-related death in US occurred 1 year ago

Saturday marks one year since the first coronavirus-related death in the United States. Read more.

Avoiding the ‘Super Bowl spread’ amid pandemic

The rules of the game are different for fans and businesses this year ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday night. Restaurants and bars have to follow a curfew and limits to the size of groups in New York. In the city, there’s only outdoor dining permitted. Read more.

What will federal COVID relief look like for NYers?

COVID-19 relief passed another major hurdle on Friday, with the Biden administration’s first legislative finish line approaching through reconciliation. But what does it mean for New Yorkers? Read more.

Vaccine expansion

Adult New Yorkers of any age with certain comorbidities will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Feb. 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,449,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,920 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

