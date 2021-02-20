Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, February 20, 2021

by: PIX11 Web Team

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

New York slows spread of virus
Hospitalizations are on the decline and the rate of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest mark since before Thanksgiving. Read more.

More community-based vaccine sites pop up in NY
New York launched more community-based, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites this week, as the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to drop. Read more.

NYS vaccine update
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 93% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered.

  • 2,335,250 first doses received
  • 2,173,322 first doses administered

NY PopsUp performing arts initiative
A new initiative to bring New York’s performing arts industry back to life kicked off in Manhattan on Saturday. Read more.

NYS daily indicators

  • 251,645 tests reported Friday
  • 7,692 positive tests reported Friday
  • 3.06% percent of positive tests reported Friday — lowest single-day positivity rate since Nov. 23
  • 3.53% positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average
  • 7-day positivity rate has declined for 43 consecutive days
  • 5,977 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — first time hospitalizations were below 6,000 since Dec. 14
  • 1,162 COVID-19 patients in ICUs
  • 801 ventilators in use
  • 97 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday
  • 37,776 deaths since March

Cuomo under fire
More state lawmakers accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his staff of creating a toxic environment of bullying, amid a scandal related to his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Read more.

Indoor dining in NYC to increase to 35% capacity
Indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants will increase from 25% to 35% on Friday, Gov. Cuomo said. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 1,572,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,776 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

