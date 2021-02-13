Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, February 13, 2021

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. New York officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Statewide daily indicators



3.9% statewide positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average Down 51% from post-holiday season peak in early January

3.46% one-day statewide positivity rate reported on Friday Lowest one-day rate since Nov. 25

4.63% New York City positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average Lowest since Christmas Day; down 28% from post-holiday season peak in early January

6,888 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Lowest total since Christmas Day; down 916 in the past week; and down 26% from post-holiday season peak in early January

1,328 COVID-19 patients in ICUs

125 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday

11 new UK strain cases in New York 8 in NYC 2 in Suffolk County 1 in Rockland County To date, there are 70 known cases of the variant in New York



NYC daily indicators



256 new hospitalizations

3,696 new cases

7.53% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average

Nursing home scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide told Democratic lawmakers that the administration took months to release data revealing how many people living at nursing homes died of COVID-19 because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us.” Read more.

NYC expanding eligibility but vaccines still hard to come by

Come Monday, millions more New Yorkers will be added to the list of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s still going to be tough to get an appointment, but all the experts say it is well worth the effort. Read more.

NYC restaurants open at 25% indoor capacity, but owners want more

Restaurant owners in the city are calling on the state to immediately increase indoor dining capacity to 50%, rather than the 25% that resumed on Friday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,512,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,882 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

