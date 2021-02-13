Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, February 13, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Statewide daily indicators
- 3.9% statewide positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average
- Down 51% from post-holiday season peak in early January
- 3.46% one-day statewide positivity rate reported on Friday
- Lowest one-day rate since Nov. 25
- 4.63% New York City positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average
- Lowest since Christmas Day; down 28% from post-holiday season peak in early January
- 6,888 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide
- Lowest total since Christmas Day; down 916 in the past week; and down 26% from post-holiday season peak in early January
- 1,328 COVID-19 patients in ICUs
- 125 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday
- 11 new UK strain cases in New York
- 8 in NYC
- 2 in Suffolk County
- 1 in Rockland County
- To date, there are 70 known cases of the variant in New York
NYC daily indicators
- 256 new hospitalizations
- 3,696 new cases
- 7.53% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average
Nursing home scandal
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide told Democratic lawmakers that the administration took months to release data revealing how many people living at nursing homes died of COVID-19 because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us.” Read more.
NYC expanding eligibility but vaccines still hard to come by
Come Monday, millions more New Yorkers will be added to the list of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s still going to be tough to get an appointment, but all the experts say it is well worth the effort. Read more.
NYC restaurants open at 25% indoor capacity, but owners want more
Restaurant owners in the city are calling on the state to immediately increase indoor dining capacity to 50%, rather than the 25% that resumed on Friday. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 1,512,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,882 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
