Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, December 5, 2020

NEW YORK —

4 p.m.

New York state coronavirus indicators

7,372 new cases

Statewide Positivity Rate is 4.99%

69 new COVID-19 deaths for a state total of 27,089

Positivity rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 6.17%; New York State positivity outside those zones is 4.59%

1:45 p.m.

NYC coronavirus indicators



158 new hospitalizations

2,179 new cases

5% positivity rate on a rolling seven-day average

“During this critical time in our city’s history, we must band together to beat this pandemic. Consistency in following guidance is key, as well as getting tested,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter Saturday.

Vaccine distribution

New York is opting into a federal program that will allow the feds to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to high priority people like nursing home residents and front-line health workers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 685,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,017 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here