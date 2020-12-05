Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, December 5, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus new york city

Pedestrians move through Times Square amid the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, April 17, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

4 p.m.
New York state coronavirus indicators

  • 7,372 new cases
  • Statewide Positivity Rate is 4.99%
  • 69 new COVID-19 deaths for a state total of 27,089
  • Positivity rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 6.17%; New York State positivity outside those zones is 4.59%

1:45 p.m.
NYC coronavirus indicators

  • 158 new hospitalizations
  • 2,179 new cases
  • 5% positivity rate on a rolling seven-day average

“During this critical time in our city’s history, we must band together to beat this pandemic. Consistency in following guidance is key, as well as getting tested,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter Saturday.

Vaccine distribution
New York is opting into a federal program that will allow the feds to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to high priority people like nursing home residents and front-line health workers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 685,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,017 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Celebrate National Girl Scout Day amid pandemic

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Actor Chris Lowell talks new film 'Promising Young Woman'

1 dead in tractor-trailer crash in I-87 in Rockland

COBA president speaks out on officer discipline following mistakenly released inmate

Gorgeous Friday before weekend cool down

Biden offers hopeful message, mourns COVID-19 victims in primetime speech