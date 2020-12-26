Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, December 26, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus new york

People take pictures with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in Manhattan, New York, on Dec. 25, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NYS daily indictors

  • 6,884 statewide hospitalizations
  • 201,442 tests reported Friday
  • 10,806 new cases confirmed Friday
  • 5.36% statewide positivity rate
  • 122 new COVID-19 fatalities

NYC vaccine update
Mayor Bill de Blasio said 51,880 New Yorkers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon.

NYC daily indicators

  • 180 new hospitalizations
  • 3,203 new cases
  • 6.78% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average

Holiday travel
Now that the presents have been unwrapped and Christmas dinner is finished, many will travel home. Will they bring the coronavirus with them? Read more.

NYC restaurants
Some restaurants in the city are hoping to attract business over the holidays. PIX11 News found a number of options for eating on Christmas Day. Read more.

The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 914,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,392 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

