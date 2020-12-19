Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, December 19, 2020

A community fridge stocked by organizations aiding those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis on Dec. 10, 2020, in Mott Haven, the Bronx.

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo put out a press release on the state’s COVID-19 response Saturday.

Record hospitalizations: The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen to the highest level since mid-May. State figures released Saturday show 6,208 people are hospitalized with the virus in New York — the largest number since May 15. The state also reported 127 new deaths and 9,919 new cases. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York “can see the light at the end of the tunnel” with the arrival of the first vaccines.

The numbers were announced as Cuomo sent a letter urging President Donald Trump to ensure Congress passes an “urgently needed” relief bill for families and local governments.

Daily indicators:

Statewide positivity overall Friday: 5.18%

Tests results reported Friday: 191,476

Statewide deaths Friday: 127 (28,474 total)

Statewide hospitalizations: 6,208 (+127)

Statewide ICU patients: 1,088 (+20)

Statewide intubations: 610 (+18)

“With the vaccine now in hand, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on our actions,” Gov. Cuomo said. “From the moment we received the first dose, New York has been quickly and efficiently distributing the vaccine, all the while working around the clock with our hospitals to grow capacity and ensure they do not become overwhelmed. With this work underway, we also need to double down on efforts to slow the spread.”

NY PPE spending

New York and New Jersey have declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has for months refused to disclose full details showing how the state spent over $830 million on ventilators, protective gear and other medical supplies. Read more.

Sales tax deadline extended

New York extended it sales tax deadlines for New York City restaurants by waiving interest and penalties on sales taxes due on Monday, Dec. 21.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 828,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 28,344 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health. The statewide percent of positive test results was 5.09%.

