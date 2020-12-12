Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, December 12, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
NYS daily indicators
- 242,927 tests reported Friday
- 11,129 new cases
- 5,359 people hospitalized
- 1,029 patients in the ICU; 563 Intubated
- 4.58% statewide positivity rate
- 95 new deaths reported Friday
NYC daily indicators
- 193 new hospitalizations
- 2,575 new cases
- 6.26% positivity rate over a seven-day average
CityMD hours change Saturday
CityMD, which provides COVID-19 testing, is closing all of its offices early Saturday. The health care provider announced it would close its offices at 2 p.m. for Staff Appreciation Day. Read more.
New York vaccines
New York is expected to receive 170,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days. Pfizer received emergency use authorization for its vaccine from the FDA on Friday. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 764,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,675 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here