Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, December 12, 2020

NYS daily indicators



242,927 tests reported Friday

11,129 new cases

5,359 people hospitalized

1,029 patients in the ICU; 563 Intubated

4.58% statewide positivity rate

95 new deaths reported Friday

NYC daily indicators



193 new hospitalizations

2,575 new cases

6.26% positivity rate over a seven-day average

CityMD hours change Saturday

CityMD, which provides COVID-19 testing, is closing all of its offices early Saturday. The health care provider announced it would close its offices at 2 p.m. for Staff Appreciation Day. Read more.

New York vaccines

New York is expected to receive 170,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days. Pfizer received emergency use authorization for its vaccine from the FDA on Friday. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 764,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,675 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

