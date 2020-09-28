Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, September 28, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew held a phone briefing after expressing concern over COVID-19 clusters in Brooklyn and Rockland and Orange counties. Click here to listen.
Zip codes with COVID-19 clusters in NY
- Top 20 zip codes in state — they have an infection rate of about 10%
- There are over 1,700 zip codes in the state
- Infection rate in state (outside of top 20 is 1%)
- Infection rate in top 10 zip codes is 15% — “Those top 10 zip codes represent 2.9% of the state’s population and 25% of the cases,” Cuomo said.
- Rockland County
- 10977 — 30% tested positive
- 10952 — 25% positive
- Orange County
- 10950 — 22% positive
- Brooklyn
- 11219 — 17% positive
- 11210 — 11% positive
- 11204 — 9% positive
- 11230 — 9% positive
- Queens
- 11367 — 6% positive
- “Focus on the clusters,”
- Neighborhoods: Are they particularly of Jewish neighborhoods? Cuomo: We’ll have a conversation with local governments. Can’t pinpoint particular neighborhoods aside from zip codes.
- Whatever the population, it’s all the same thing — compliance.
- Governor requests rapid testing on those zip codes. We have 200 rapid testing machines that we’re going to make immediately available, as in today. The public schools, the private schools that are in those zip codes, I strongly encourage to request a rapid testing machine and have them start testing those students.
- 15 minute turnaround, about four per hour
- We can make those available, today, tomorrow. State can also provide staff if the local government cannot.
- Testing, mask compliance, social distancing requirements. Bars, restaurants,
Homelessness in NY
- People have been complaining about a number of homeless encampments
- It’s a public health threat for people who come in contact
- A number of local governments closed shelters
- State will put out guidance on reopening shelters
- Reopen COVID-safe shelters
- They know how to make a facility COVID.safe because they’ve all been doing it on another of applications (referenced schools).
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on NY schools and the state’s reopening. Listen in full below.
Breaking updates
- COVID clusters and spikes to be concerned about: READ MORE.
- Brooklyn has a 2.6% transmission rate
- Mid-Hudson region has a 3% transmission rate – clusters in Orange and Rockland counties
- Cuomo said state Health Department reaching out to localities today about these spikes
- We’re going to target zip codes today and contact hospitals in those zip codes
- Executive order protecting residents from evictions extended to January 1, 2021
- Cuomo issuing order that travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in NY
- Cuomo said our 1% infection rate benchmark makes NY the lowest in the country
- Western New York region was below 1% today
NYC schools reopening
- We are going to be getting daily testing numbers, Cuomo said
- “We’ll get the numbers and we’ll act prudently…we will act on the data.”
- Governor said he understand the principals union’s concerns, as well as teacher and parent concerns
- Cuomo reminds that schools would close if transmission rate gets to 5% in schools
Daily indicators
- 52,936 tests on Sunday, of which 834 were positive, or 1.5% across state
- 11 new COVID deaths Sunday
- 543 hospitalized (135 ICU, 57 intubated)
8:30 a.m.
City Council Speaker Corey John spoke to the PIX11 Morning News on his mental health battle, NYC schools reopening and more. Watch here.
6 a.m.
Weekend numbers went in the wrong direction for Queens, Brooklyn areas seeing upticks in COVID infections. Watch above or read more here.
Happening this week:
- Tuesday: NYC students from grades K-5 and K-8 will return to schools. Read more.
- Thursday: NYC students from middle, and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education will return to schools. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 455,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,456 confirmed coronavirus fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
