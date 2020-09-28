Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, September 28, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew held a phone briefing after expressing concern over COVID-19 clusters in Brooklyn and Rockland and Orange counties. Click here to listen.

Zip codes with COVID-19 clusters in NY



Top 20 zip codes in state — they have an infection rate of about 10%

There are over 1,700 zip codes in the state

Infection rate in state (outside of top 20 is 1%)

Infection rate in top 10 zip codes is 15% — “Those top 10 zip codes represent 2.9% of the state’s population and 25% of the cases,” Cuomo said.

Rockland County 10977 — 30% tested positive 10952 — 25% positive

Orange County 10950 — 22% positive

Brooklyn 11219 — 17% positive 11210 — 11% positive 11204 — 9% positive 11230 — 9% positive

Queens 11367 — 6% positive

“Focus on the clusters,”

Neighborhoods: Are they particularly of Jewish neighborhoods? Cuomo: We’ll have a conversation with local governments. Can’t pinpoint particular neighborhoods aside from zip codes. Whatever the population, it’s all the same thing — compliance.



Governor requests rapid testing on those zip codes. We have 200 rapid testing machines that we’re going to make immediately available, as in today. The public schools, the private schools that are in those zip codes, I strongly encourage to request a rapid testing machine and have them start testing those students.

15 minute turnaround, about four per hour

We can make those available, today, tomorrow. State can also provide staff if the local government cannot.

Testing, mask compliance, social distancing requirements. Bars, restaurants,

Homelessness in NY



People have been complaining about a number of homeless encampments

It’s a public health threat for people who come in contact

A number of local governments closed shelters

State will put out guidance on reopening shelters

Reopen COVID-safe shelters

They know how to make a facility COVID.safe because they’ve all been doing it on another of applications (referenced schools).

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on NY schools and the state’s reopening. Listen in full below.

Breaking updates



COVID clusters and spikes to be concerned about: READ MORE. Brooklyn has a 2.6% transmission rate Mid-Hudson region has a 3% transmission rate – clusters in Orange and Rockland counties Cuomo said state Health Department reaching out to localities today about these spikes We’re going to target zip codes today and contact hospitals in those zip codes

Executive order protecting residents from evictions extended to January 1, 2021

Cuomo issuing order that travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in NY

Cuomo said our 1% infection rate benchmark makes NY the lowest in the country Western New York region was below 1% today



NYC schools reopening



We are going to be getting daily testing numbers, Cuomo said “We’ll get the numbers and we’ll act prudently…we will act on the data.”

Governor said he understand the principals union’s concerns, as well as teacher and parent concerns

Cuomo reminds that schools would close if transmission rate gets to 5% in schools

Daily indicators



52,936 tests on Sunday, of which 834 were positive, or 1.5% across state

11 new COVID deaths Sunday

543 hospitalized (135 ICU, 57 intubated)

8:30 a.m.

City Council Speaker Corey John spoke to the PIX11 Morning News on his mental health battle, NYC schools reopening and more. Watch here.

6 a.m.

Weekend numbers went in the wrong direction for Queens, Brooklyn areas seeing upticks in COVID infections. Watch above or read more here.

Happening this week:



Tuesday: NYC students from grades K-5 and K-8 will return to schools. Read more.

Thursday: NYC students from middle, and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education will return to schools. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 455,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,456 confirmed coronavirus fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

