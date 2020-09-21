Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, September 21, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone teleconference with the latest COVID-19 numbers and reopening updates.

Daily indicators:



About 58,000 tests given Sunday, of which 573 had positive results, or 0.98% transmission rate

One confirmed COVID-19 fatality in NY on Sunday

COVID hospitalizations were 458 on Sunday

COVID ICU patients were 134 on Sunday

COVID patients intubated were 66 on Sunday

Reopening compliance enforcement:



State Liquor Association and state police task for did 4,000 visits over the weekend.

18 violationsissued in downstate NY: 5 in NYC: 2 in Brooklyn, 2 in the Bronx, 1 in Manhattan 13 on Long Island: 8 in Nassau County, 5 in Suffolk County.



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a briefing on the first day of school. Watch in video below.

Schools in NYC



“There was an air of energy and spirit,” the Mayor said. “This year was special.”

Up to 90,000 students return to in-person Monday

734 schools serving District 75 and early childhood

1,050 community-based early childhood education programs

Parents and guardians given forms to fill out daily (check child’s temperature in the morning, etc.)

Learning Bridges initiative



FREE childcare, supervised learning for kids from preschool to 8th grade

3,600 preschoolers to have full-time care starting Monday

K-8 beginning Sept. 29

Families can apply on a rolling basis at schools.nyc.gov/learningbridges

Mentors Matter Initiative



Focuses on helping children of color, particularly young boys

Mentors can provide transformative experience that propels people to their potential

CUNY Tutor Corps Support 3,600 additional students: Academic tutoring and near-to-peer mentoring

Community crisis response $500,000 in grants to Community Based Organizations that offer tutoring, mentoring, social emotional support. Will support 4,000 students Apply between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5

Visit nyc.gov/ymifunding for more information

CENSUS



Deadline approaches

Areas of focus include: Queens: Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Corona Brooklyn: Canarsie, Cypress Hills, East New York Bronx: Wakefield Staten Island: North Shore



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 51 (11.5% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 316

Percentage tested positive: 1.00%

Q&A



With regards to next week, how confident are you that Sept. 29 will be a “go” for higher grades? “I’m very confident,” mayor said. Many programs are starting strong

NYC designated anarchist jurisdiction; funding at stake. Is it purely politics? Mayor: This is just another one of Trump’s games. It’s purely politics “It makes no sense” “It’s insulting to New York City.” Corporation Counsel James “Jim” Johnson — the president has the authority to change the word of congress. Will be prepared to take this to court if president takes concrete steps to withdraw federal funds

New building captains. We have people assigned to school sites to assist principals and facilitate problem solving. Their role is to assist and help.

Teachers needed for middle and high schools. Why is the exact number still unclear? Realities of pandemic. We’ve had unusual circumstances. (teachers filing for medical exemptions, making classroom adjustments plus realities of the mode of learning.)

Food reserves. It seems like it’s not needed as much, but will you continue to have them? There was a point in March where the mayor was concerned over the supply chain. We should keep a certain amount of reserve.

Many families of color opted for remote learning Communities of color have been hit the hardest. It makes sense there would be real concern and caution to have kids return to schools.

Accusation that the mayor is using kids as guinea pigs As a public school parent and someone who worked with schools, we cheated kids in the past few months because remote learning couldn’t provide enough for students. We set it up as an optional system. It’s the parent’s choice to decide if kids go to school or learn remotely. Carranza: Evidence is clear the best environment for a child is at school with a teacher and in-person learning. We’ve been able to suppress the virus to a level that allows us to have in-person learning.

Idea of taking layoffs out of the table until after election We have to think about this just beyond the election. Help hasn’t come where we expected it to. Labor colleagues have been stepping up to work on savings, “I don’t think we can keep putting off things.”

Technology problems We’ve been focused on getting students devices and working on cyber security. There will be problems, but I think structurally, we’re in good shape. We’re identifying issues and working on them immediately.

Is Trump a racist? Yes. He’s been trying to divide and cynically appeal to people to use the fear to drive votes.



7:35 a.m.



NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza spoke to PIX11 ahead of the first day of school. Watch interview here.

Happening today:



Some NYC schools are set to reopen their doors for in-person classes Monday. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 449,900 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,427 confirmed deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

