Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, September 14, 2020

1 p.m.

The State Liquor Authority task force inspected 1,018 bars and restaurants in New York City and Long Island on Sunday. Eight establishments — five in Nassau County, two in Queens, and one in Manhattan — received violations, according to the governor’s office.

12:30 p.m.

The state’s infection rate has been below 1% for 38 straight days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. Only 0.92% of Sunday’s tests statewide were positive.

There are 583 new cases, bringing the total since March 1 to 444,948, according to the governor’s office. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remained at 464, and 143 patients are in ICUs.

Four additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The statewide death toll rose to 25,394.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Reopening NYC schools



Testing Focus testing on educators and students. Almost 16,982 school-based staff tested 0.32% positivity (55 people) READ MORE. 98% results back within 48 hours Those who test positive will get immediate support

Priority back to school testing 22 priority testing sites at H+H facilities 24-48 hour turnaround time Free for any student, DOE member



DOE COVID response situation room READ MORE.



Direct hotline for principals

Comprised of DOE, Test & Trace, DOHMH staff

Open 6 days a week

Daily public reporting

Educators



2,000 additional educators to be deployed to schools; will be ready by start of classes, Mayor de Blasio says

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade



Thanksgiving parade will be reinvented “for this moment in history.”

Not a live parade, goes virtual. READ MORE.

More info: https://www.macys.com/social/parade/?cm_mmc=VanityUrl-_-parade-_-n-_-n

Q&A



High school uses “Go Guardian” app — would NYC use it? We have educators who are experienced and can help students who are remote.

Homeless shelters on UWS We had an emergency, we placed people in shelters into hotels to further increase social distancing We need to work to get the homeless the proper resources they need

Additional staffing for school — how certain are you that schools will open one week away? “Of course they will open.” Measures have been taken to make sure schools have what they need. The 2,000 additional educators will move in immediately and will make a difference

Gov. made it clear he made it clear to reopen or close schools. Has that changed? There was a process to submit plans to the state. We’ve been approved. Level of the virus within the city has gone down. We are all set to keep moving forward.

2,000 additional educators: Where are they coming from and what have they been doing? Some were from other roles in DOE, substitute teachers. City will continue to make adjustments as the time goes on.

Sweetheart deals,” Sports receiving payments, etc. Sports clearly have the resources It’s time to look at all the options to get money back to NYC

How are 2,000 going to be deployed? Is there priority to particular schools We have a variety of different situations. (About 1,600 public schools) We have hundreds that already have the teaching compliment we need. Schools let us know how many teachers they need. Schools with greater levels of need will have priority.

Students who are homeless — what resources is the city providing to make sure they’re not left behind. We provide a lot of extra support. Teaching, tutoring resources. It’s not perfect, especially with the pandemic, but we’re focusing on working on the needs of students.

UFT president issued an angry video, complaining of condition of some classrooms. Mayor’s response: I’ve been in contact with him. I’ve told him to give us situations that need to be addressed, and we’ll work to fix it.



Happening today:



The MTA begins giving $50 fines to riders refusing to wear a face mask on trains, buses. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 444,365 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,390 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

