Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, October 5, 2020

1:15 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on NYC’s reopening after Gov. Cuomo announced schools in “hot spot” areas will close beginning Tuesday. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 clusters in NYC



Several schools in “hot spot” zip codes to close. READ MORE.

Get tested

Until hearing otherwise, plan to move ahead Wednesday morning with enforcement within those zip codes of all non-essential businesses, mayor says.

Areas of concern



Forest Hills (11375) sees a 14-day positivity rate of 1.95%

Expanding testing



3,417 tests conducted from Friday 10/2 to Sunday 10/4

13 mobile units

6 “block parties”

4 active rapid testing sites

8 rapid testing sites coming online

8 schools per day on a rotating basis

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 67 (13% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 490

Percentage tested positive: 1.83%

Daily rolling average: 1.75%

Q&A

Zip codes and non-essential business closures:



Zip code closure is the best method.

Closures likely two-four weeks.

“We hope to stay on the earlier side of that,” de Blasio said.

Mayor still plans to close non-essential businesses in nine zip codes Wednesday. Governor says otherwise.



The state is reviewing that right now and might come back with modifications. If modified, we’ll plan accordingly.

This is becoming a bigger problem for the city and state.

We will follow any guidance the state gives, but the data tells us it’s time to act.

We can’t act if the state doesn’t give the final sign off, but we’re ready.

Why mention this during a Jewish holiday rather than this morning/late Sunday?



We needed to immediately get into conversations to keep working this through. It was “imperative” to get this out as quickly as possible

Doctors: Why is the percent-positivity rate the focus rather than cases on per neighborhood.



Dr. Varma: Test positivity rate is preferred because it gives a better sense of disease within the community.

Dr. Chokshi: Looking at the cases often gives us a signal that we should look into a certain area.

Cuomo has blamed local enforcement for spikes in cases



Mayor: Over 7 months, there has been intensive efforts across communities. We’ve had instances of closing yeshivas and stores in recent weeks.

Enforcement:



It’s time now to impose enforcement that helped us lessen cases in the city

State said they’d have control over enforcement: I hope the state will agree to immediately: We need stronger restrictions. City personnel work for the city, but we’re working closely with the state.



Cuomo criticized the mayor for announcing these plans before addressing the state.



Best thing to do is announce it to the people.

We informed the state before making the public statement, but we need to move very decisively and quickly to put the proposal there publicly.

Fines for not wearing masks, but will there be fines for large gatherings? (ex: Staten Island)



Everyone’s got to recognize that we need people to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings.

I respect everyone’s First Amendment rights, but now’s the time to focus on stopping the spread.

Asking all New Yorkers to be vigilant.

Rockland and Orange counties: Are they being put at the same standards as NYC is? What are the standards for the other 11 zip codes?



Mayor: This is now a regional problem. Everything interconnects and should be dealt with as a whole.

Is there something in common that needs to be addressed all together? We need to work together.

Areas of concern: A number of them have not gone above 3% Two more concerned: Rego Park and Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach. If they pass the 7 consecutive days, they go into the “hot spot” zip codes.



3% threshold: Are you concerned there will be a risk of back and forth closing/reopening:



The patterns are clear. If you can turn it in the right direction, typically that’s a sustained reality.

11:45 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest updates for New York’s reopening amid COVID-19 hot-spot spikes. Watch in video below.

Daily Indicators



Top 20 ZIP code hot spots: 5.5% infection rate (Sunday)

Statewide positivity: 1.01%

Statewide positivity with hotspot ZIP codes oversample: 1.22%

COVID-19 deaths in NY Sunday: 8

COVID-19 hospitalizations in NY Sunday: 636 ICU: 149 Intubations 70



New York City “hot spot” clusters updates:



Viral spreads happen in schools, religious gatherings, public spaces, businesses – Key to all these areas is enforcement

Schools: School safety is #1, Cuomo says – We don’t have data on all these schools in the clusters, Cuomo says. “This worries me.” Schools in nine NYC “hot spot” zip codes to close Tuesday.

Religious gatherings City plan leaves religious institutions open Mass gatherings can be super-spreader events To keep open we need a real agreement with the community to follow the rules, Cuomo says. “This can not happen again.” Second condition is for religious institutions to enforce the rules in a real way. “If I do not have the agreement from the religious community directly…then we will close down the religious institutions” Cuomo meeting with Orthodox communities in Orange, Rockland, Nassau counties Tuesday.

Bars and restaurants Local authorities failed, Cuomo says State task force: 1,200 enforcement actions, including 228 immediate license revocations State is going to take over enforcement oversight in all “hot spot” clusters Local governments will provide personnel to help with enforcement – Cuomo says the local government should assign resources to the state task force.

Gov. Cuomo says we must closely examine the areas within zip codes before we can broadly close all non-essential businesses.

Once the state figures out how to better determine the areas, Cuomo says he doesn’t have a problem closing the non-essential businesses in those areas.

Breaking Updates



Gov. Cuomo says NY is still the exception to the rule when it comes to a rise in cases seen in most other states, countries, outside of handful of “hotspots”

Cuomo says we must “attack the clusters,” using these “weapons”: Testing Data Analysis Enforcement (and compliance) of safety protocols (mask wearing, social distancing etc.)

Governor says too many local governments are: Not smart and disciplined on testing and data Not discplined on enforcement – “Warnings are not enforcement,” Cuomo says

Cuomo did NOT yet close schools in the “hot spot” cluster areas in Rockland and Orange counties. “We may close schools there…We don’t have the same level of problem.” “I’m going to be speaking to those community leaders also, [Tuesday].”

Using zip codes for COVID-19 shutdowns Cuomo says they need to find a better way to dictate specific areas of clusters that’s more detailed than just zip codes. Once the state figures out how to better determine the areas, Cuomo says he doesn’t have a problem closing the non-essential businesses in those areas.



Latest schools update:

Albany Avenue, Harding Avenue and William Rall elementary Schools in Lindenhurst, N.Y. are going remote Monday due to COVID-19.

Happening this week:

Schools and non-essential businesses in nine NYC zip codes facing temporary closures after Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed a plan to shutdown the areas in Brooklyn and Queens starting Wednesday. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday there were 464,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,519 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

