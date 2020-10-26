Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, October 26, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Watch in video below.

Daily Indicators



82,117 tests done Sunday in NY

Positivity in “red zone” focus areas Sunday: 3.25%

Statewide positivity without “red zone” focus area Sunday: 1.18% WITH “red zone” focus area oversample: 1.45%

NY confirmed COVID fatalities Sunday: 12

NY COVID hospitalizations on Sunday: 1,059(increase of 44) 237 in ICU(increase of 10) 118 intubated(no increase day over day)



Micro-Cluster Zone Updates



All red zone positiivty rates are down since we started, Cuomo says

Brooklyn red-zone focus area Current 7-day rolling average: 4.19%(vs. 5.29% between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17)

Rockland red-zone focus area Current 7-day rolling average: 4.08%. (vs. 4.54% between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17)

Orange red-zone focus area Current 7-day rolling average: 2.58%(vs. 4.62% between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17)

Positivity rate of all red zones Current 7-day rolling average: 3.93%(vs. 5.05% between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17)



New #MaskUp Instagram challenge



Launches Monday, Oct. 26 on Instagram

All are invited to join and help encourage others to wear masks

Post a mask selfie and share why you #MaskUp, and challenging five friends to do the same

New #MaskUp campaign with NY designers



NY partnering with The RealReal and dozens of NY fashion designers to launch “Mask Up” Campaign to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and encourage everyone to wear masks Each week – for five weeks – The RealReal will unveil new designer masks for sale Profits will go to COVID relief charities Example: Limited-edition “New York Tough” mask designed by NY designer Public School will be released as part of the five-week campaign Full list of designers involved below:



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID reopening progress. Watch in video below or click here.

Early voting in NYC



About 193,915 people voted in NYC on Saturday and Sunday.

Board of Elections needs to increase the number of voting machines and make sure there is enough staffing at those sites.

Changes need to be made immediately.

Find your poll site: http://voting.nyc/

Schools in NYC



“We knew this would be a very, very tough year,” de Blasio said.

We have evidence that schools are safe. Latest info on random testing: Testing positivity is 0.15%

DOE attendance numbers More than 280,000 kids attending school in person. 85.3% attendance in each day (82.9% in person, 85.5% remote)

“Opt-in” period for students to enter blended learning begins Nov. 2 to Nov. 15. ( schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020)

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 75 (28% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 551

Percentage tested positive: 1.74%

7-day rolling average: 1.73%

Q&A



Early voting: Do you agree with what AOC said that long lines are a form of voter suppression? It’s outstanding how people want to participate. When the election authorities don’t make voting easy, they’re discouraging voters. The Board of Elections should be abolished or replaced and run by a city service.

What needs to take place for those changes? What we need is a bigger solution. It just doesn’t make sense. How is the election system run by party officials rather than non-partisan public employees? I’d like to team up with the governor to abolish this and create something different.

Isn’t it the governor’s responsibility to work on this? It is a state-regulated agency.

There’s a stipulation in the CitiField that you can block who owns the Mets. Can this be done? Because the land CitiField is on belongs to the city, the city has a say whenever there’s a change in ownership.

Schools: Reports that parents are dealing with broken devices and no internet, they’re being told they will be notified by child services, etc. Mayor: “I am very distressed to hear that.” It’s hard to have communication when they’re not in person. If a family reports a problem, that means they’re trying to solve the problem. If a family isn’t in touch at all, that’s the problem and the DOE should get in contact with them. If there is contact, we shouldn’t punish them. Chancellor: Technology problems should be reported to school and we should figure it out and reach out to them. Parents need to also check in with us.

Citywide attendance: How does this compare to pre-COVID attendance? It’s lower, and it’s understandable. Our mandate is to get attendance back pre-COVID Chancellor: When we pivoted to remote learning in March, it was obvious attendance policies had to be altered. This year, we’ve strengthened attendance processes. Pre-COVID, overall attendance has been about 91% over the past five years. There are really three attendance buckets being assessed each day: Blended learning (hybrid and remote), all-remote students.

Broken/glitchy devices: Are they new? Are they refurbished? We did a massive distribution of hundreds of thousands of iPads. Things happen to technology. It’s not uncommon that there would be problems along the way. Sometimes assistance can be done over the phone or it may mean a new device is needed.

Long lines and discouraging voters: Most people are actually patient. What needs to be done by the BOE? They need more machines and personnel to handle the bigger demands on early voting. I’m not saying it’s not a conspiracy or a tactic to discourage voters, but we want to make it easier for them.

Indicators: We went over the 550 threshold in new cases in a rolling 7-day average: We still see the other indicators fairly stable, that means the overall picture is “still good,” but we need to remain very vigilant.

NY civil unions are planning on suing the city and state regarding protests, etc. Any comments? There’s been a conscious effort between police and communities. We’ve seen fundamental changes. What we want and believe in is a better relationship among everyone, but the underlying concept isn’t fair.

Woman shoved onto train tracks: What is ThriveNYC doing to address those who are mentally ill in subway stations? If we see additional needs in the subways, we’ll do so. In terms of ThriveNYC, people can reach out and connect anyone to mental health services.

Mayor’s management report shows there was an uptick in calls. But the issue is connecting people to those resources. We’ve seen a huge number of examples of people getting connected to services. When it doesn’t happen, we need to figure out the problems.

Private school in Forest Hills: Principal says they have to do mandatory weekly testing — will private schools get any help paying for those mandatory COVID tests? Our city dept. Will help any non-public school to help them get the tools needed (for free) and provide them the support needed.



The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 495,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,730 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

