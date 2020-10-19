Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, October 19, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing. Listen in video below.

Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations Sunday in NY: 934 198 in ICU (106 intubated)



Breaking updates



Cuomo says state’s unemployment rate is down to 9.7%

COVID vaccine planning



“Winter will be the season of the vaccine – we hope,” Cuomo says.

NY did 1`3 million COVID tests in about seven months, according to the governor. But we will need 20 million doses administered of a vaccine – How long will it take?



NY COVID “red zones” updates



Cuomo spoke to community leaders Sunday night about latest numbers in “hot spots”

Governor: State is working on a second set of target numbers for next phase, for these “red zones.” It’s a number plus circumstances that have to be met to continue progress of bringing down numbers Numbers have come down, particularly in Queens

The Queens “red zone” numbers are doing better than the Brooklyn numbers, but both are down We can adjust the zone shapes and sizes if we need to (bigger or smaller) Cuomo on Wednesday will announce changes to the zones, “and I do anticipate changes,” he says.

Rockland and Orange numbers are still high

10:15 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest COVID-19 update. Watch in video below or click here.

NYC public servants



Melanie Hartzog named deputy mayor for health and human services.

Jacques Jiha named director of the Office of Management and Budget

COVID hot spots



We’re seeing a leveling off, but we still have a lot of work to do.

Those in red and orange zones: continue to dig deeper. We want to keep this area of restriction possible, but we need to make more progress.

Central Queens zone is seeing a lot of progress.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 76 (16.4% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 471

Percentage tested positive: 2.17%

7-day rolling average: 1.62%

Q&A



Red zones: Will there be reopenings by the end of this week? It’s too early to project or predict, but it looks like it could be “another week or two” — we could see some action within this week depending on the state.

Homeless shelter Hoping there will be a permanent shelter in the Financial District. We’re confident that’s going to move forward— people will have more access to healthcare etc.

Hot spot restrictions City’s red and orange zones need to continue seeing progress. That can be done as long as people get tested and continue to follow protocols.

Lucerne lawsuit – any regrets on how this was handled? We’ve had lawsuits in any neighborhood where we put a shelter. We expect to get sued and we usually win. We need to do it the smart and right way.

Do you have COVID fatigue? We all have it. Our lives were just massively disrupted. I’m encouraged by how far we’ve come.

Lack of data in areas of the hot spots. Without data from Brooklyn and central Queens. Are any numbers showing trends between the two? The number you see today is kind of in the middle of where we’ve been in the last week or two. What it means is some stabilizing. In terms of communities, we want to see more and get a clearer picture with the state.

Indoor and outdoor dining Any small business that has concerns and needs assistance, go to Small Business Services. Indoor and outdoor dining regulations depend on the numbers

Any way to communicate with business owners in red zone businesses? Essential businesses remain open. Throughout this whole crisis, they still had to maintain health and safety protocols. Still pertains now.



The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 484,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,644 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

