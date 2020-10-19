Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, October 19, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing. Listen in video below.
Daily indicators
- COVID hospitalizations Sunday in NY: 934
- 198 in ICU (106 intubated)
Breaking updates
- Cuomo says state’s unemployment rate is down to 9.7%
COVID vaccine planning
- “Winter will be the season of the vaccine – we hope,” Cuomo says.
- NY did 1`3 million COVID tests in about seven months, according to the governor.
- But we will need 20 million doses administered of a vaccine – How long will it take?
NY COVID “red zones” updates
- Cuomo spoke to community leaders Sunday night about latest numbers in “hot spots”
- Governor: State is working on a second set of target numbers for next phase, for these “red zones.”
- It’s a number plus circumstances that have to be met to continue progress of bringing down numbers
- Numbers have come down, particularly in Queens
- The Queens “red zone” numbers are doing better than the Brooklyn numbers, but both are down
- We can adjust the zone shapes and sizes if we need to (bigger or smaller)
- Cuomo on Wednesday will announce changes to the zones, “and I do anticipate changes,” he says.
- Rockland and Orange numbers are still high
10:15 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest COVID-19 update. Watch in video below or click here.
NYC public servants
- Melanie Hartzog named deputy mayor for health and human services.
- Jacques Jiha named director of the Office of Management and Budget
COVID hot spots
- We’re seeing a leveling off, but we still have a lot of work to do.
- Those in red and orange zones: continue to dig deeper. We want to keep this area of restriction possible, but we need to make more progress.
- Central Queens zone is seeing a lot of progress.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 76 (16.4% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 471
- Percentage tested positive: 2.17%
- 7-day rolling average: 1.62%
Q&A
- Red zones: Will there be reopenings by the end of this week?
- It’s too early to project or predict, but it looks like it could be “another week or two” — we could see some action within this week depending on the state.
- Homeless shelter
- Hoping there will be a permanent shelter in the Financial District. We’re confident that’s going to move forward— people will have more access to healthcare etc.
- Hot spot restrictions
- City’s red and orange zones need to continue seeing progress. That can be done as long as people get tested and continue to follow protocols.
- Lucerne lawsuit – any regrets on how this was handled?
- We’ve had lawsuits in any neighborhood where we put a shelter. We expect to get sued and we usually win. We need to do it the smart and right way.
- Do you have COVID fatigue?
- We all have it. Our lives were just massively disrupted.
- I’m encouraged by how far we’ve come.
- Lack of data in areas of the hot spots. Without data from Brooklyn and central Queens. Are any numbers showing trends between the two?
- The number you see today is kind of in the middle of where we’ve been in the last week or two. What it means is some stabilizing.
- In terms of communities, we want to see more and get a clearer picture with the state.
- Indoor and outdoor dining
- Any small business that has concerns and needs assistance, go to Small Business Services.
- Indoor and outdoor dining regulations depend on the numbers
- Any way to communicate with business owners in red zone businesses?
- Essential businesses remain open. Throughout this whole crisis, they still had to maintain health and safety protocols. Still pertains now.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 484,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,644 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
