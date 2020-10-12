Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, October 12, 2020

People wearing protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic exit the Kew Gardens subway station on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

3:45 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus phone briefing. Listen below.



I think we’re in a place where numbers are losing their meaning, Cuomo said.

COVID, I don’t think, goes away any time soon, the governor said.

But this is not a second wave. That’s when a virus mutates and comes back. We’re still in the first wave, the governor said.

Even if we come up with a vaccine, we still have to distribute the vaccine, and there are people who still won’t take it, Cuomo said.

“I think it’s safe to say, at least for a year, we’ll be dealing with COVID,” the governor said.

How you manage coronavirus response is important, Cuomo said.

Trump’s coronavirus response



Cuomo called Trump’s denial of COVID-19 health risks “disgusting.”

The governor called out states such as Florida that have decreased the number of tests conducted per week, saying it follows Trump’s campaign of denial.

While those states are decreasing tests, New York is increasing tests, Cuomo said.

We now do 120,000 tests per day, the governor said.

“You would have to purposely ramp down the number of tests. Why would you do that? because it’s the politics of denial,” Cuomo said.

“It’s the politics of denial actualized in state data,” Cuomo said. “How do you go down in the number of test, and why? and by the way, why isn’t that reported? Which would then dispel the myth.”

“New York, we’re doing the exact opposite,” he said.

Microclusters



Cuomo said the state is now targeting “microclusters” identified via test and hospital data.

“For us, the greatest number of cases in a microcluster is relative only to us in New York,” Cuomo said. “We find a 2% cluster, to us, that’s a microcluster.”

In other states, the governor said, that’s nothing because the numbers are so much higher.

The governor pointed out that some of the positivity rates of New York’s microclusters are still lower than some states’ overall positivity rates.

“Only when you’re at 1% does 3% sound like an issue,” Cuomo said.

“We’re getting more refined in our targeting,” the governor said.

As we head into the fall, we want to keep our numbers down, he said.

Health data



The average percent of positive cases in the state’s microclusters is 3.7%.

That’s down from previous averages, but it’s a holiday weekend so “take these with a grain of salt,” Cuomo said.

The state positivity rate without the microclusters is 1.05%.

If you add in the clusters, the state positivity rate is at 1.1%.

“That number is also misleading because it over samples areas that you know have an abnormally high rate,” Cuomo said.

New York City’s positivity rate is 1.1%. “That’s a problem,” Cuomo said.

Long Island’s positivity rate is 1.2%.

Mid-Hudson Region’s positivity rate is 1.9%. This region includes microclusters in Rockland and Orange counties.

Twelve new deaths were reported.

There are 878 people hospitalized — up by 58, Cuomo said, adding that many are from the microcluster regions.

“Remember we were at 18,000,” the governor said.

Testing tells you where the cases are, Cuomo said, hospitalizations tell you where the serious cases are.

Q&A

Are you concerned about the situation with the Hasidic Jewish community in Borough Park and the possibility of anti-Semitism as a response to their refusal to follow the new restrictions?



The governor said the community is still mad about the first shutdown in March, not the new restrictions now in place in cluster zones.

“They never followed any of the regulations. And the regulations were never enforced,” Cuomo said.

If there is any evidence of anti-Semitism, “I will fight it,” he said.

Number of cluster violations in Orange and Rockland counties?



The governor said he doesn’t have the numbers because of the holiday weekend and the task force was only created last week.

Reaction to court rulings on Friday upholding restrictions in cluster zones?



There was no legitimate bases for the suit to begin with, Cuomo said, adding that he thought it was political in nature.

2:45 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 475,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,587 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

7 a.m.

Orthodox activist Heshy Tischler was arrested Sunday night after Brooklyn protests against COVID-cluster restrictions turned violent last week. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 474,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,574 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

